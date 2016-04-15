BuzzFeed News

Do You Know What Happened In The News This Week?

news / quiz

The Panama Papers are still wreaking havoc, scientists officially linked Zika to severe birth defects, and Kobe Bryant played his final NBA game. Take the BuzzFeed News quiz, made from stories featured in the BuzzFeed News app and the BuzzFeed News newsletter this week.

By Brianna Sacks

Posted on April 15, 2016, at 4:45 a.m. ET

  1. 1. Panama Papers Fallout

    Neil Hall / Reuters

    Which UK politicians released their tax returns after pressure prompted by revelations in the leaked Panama Papers?

    Chancellor George Osborne
    London Mayor Boris Johnson
    Prime Minister David Cameron
    All of the above
    It's all of the above.

    British politicians have rushed to release their tax returns in response to a public outcry prompted by the Panama Papers. Prime Minister David Cameron released data detailing his tax and earnings for the past six years.

  2. 2. Trump's Campaign Manager

    What happened to Donald Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, who was charged with simple battery of a female reporter?

    He will face a trial.
    Trump fired him.
    He will not be prosecuted.
    He was banned from future Trump events.
    It's he won't be prosecuted.

    “Although the facts support the allegation that Lewandowski did grab Miss Fields’ arm against her will … there is sufficient evidence to presume his innocence,” Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg said.

  3. 3. Zika Virus

    Paulo Whitaker / Reuters

    U.S. health officials confirmed that Zika definitely causes microcephaly and other severe birth defects. What other development did they report this week?

    They have found a cure
    The first sexual transmission case by a man to his male partner
    The first reported case in China
    It cannot be sexually transmitted as previously thought
    It's the first sexual transmission case by a man to his male partner.

    The CDC reported the first sexual transmission of Zika in same-sex male partners. The mosquito-borne and sexually transmitted virus has spread to 33 countries and territories in the Americas in the last year.

  4. 4. #FightFor15

    Lucy Nicholson / Reuters

    Thousands of U.S. fast-food, home-care, and Verizon workers went on strike Thursday as part of the Fight for 15 — the first major strike since wins for $15/hour minimum wages in which two states?

    New York and Colorado
    California and Oregon
    New York and Oregon
    California and New York
    It's California and New York.

    The workers gathered across the U.S. and were demanding better pay and a union. Read more about the history of the Fight for 15 movement, led largely by young women of color.

  5. 5. Attawapiskat First Nation

    Adrian Wyld / THE CANADIAN PRESS

    Why did an Indigenous community in Canada declare a state of emergency this week?

    An economic crisis
    A suicide crisis
    Severe drought
    Severe flooding due to global warming
    It's a suicide crisis.

    Eleven people in Attawapiskat, Ontario, tried to take their lives in one night. Chief Bruce Shisheesh said more than 100 people — including children — have tried to commit suicide since September.

  6. 6. Basketball News

    (Getty Images/AP Images)

    It was a big week for basketball. NBA legend Kobe Bryant played his final game and scored ___ points, and the Golden State Warriors won their __ game, sealing the record for most-ever wins in a season.

    90 points; 65th game
    60 points; 57th game
    60 points; 73rd game
    73 points; 60th game
    It's 60 points and the 73rd game.

    Mamba's out. Kobe Bryant scored 60 points in his final game and led the Lakers to beat the Utah Jazz. The Warriors, the reigning NBA champions, broke the 72-win record held by the 1995–96 Chicago Bulls.

  7. 7. Microsoft vs. the U.S. Government

    Getty

    Why is tech giant Microsoft suing the U.S. government?

    On behalf of Apple's encryption battle
    Over efforts to keep searches into people’s email secret
    Over a request to access data from a Microsoft device
    Unwarranted wiretapping of Microsoft employees
    Its efforts to keep searches into people’s email secret.

    Microsoft believes its constitutional rights and those of its customers and business partners are being violated by the government’s efforts to keep secret its searches into people’s email.

  8. 8. A Starshot

    Stephen Hawking and Russian billionaire Yuri Milner are attempting to find extraterrestrial life by using thousands of tiny spaceships. Where are they searching?

    Mars
    Capella
    Proxima Centauri
    Alpha Centauri
    It's Alpha Centauri.

    Hawking said the goal of Breakthrough Starshot was to reach Alpha Centauri, the closest star system to us, within a generation by using thousands of tiny spaceships.

  9. 9. The Masters

    AP Images

    The first British player in 20 years won the Masters golf tournament last Sunday. Who is he?

    Jordan Spieth
    Danny Willett
    Rory McIlroy
    Lee Westwood
    It’s Danny Willett.

    Willett won the 80th Masters last Sunday in Augusta, Georgia. He’s the first British winner since 1996.

