Do You Know What Happened In The News This Week?

U.S. health officials confirmed that Zika definitely causes microcephaly and other severe birth defects. What other development did they report this week?

It cannot be sexually transmitted as previously thought

The first sexual transmission case by a man to his male partner

It's the first sexual transmission case by a man to his male partner.

The CDC reported the first sexual transmission of Zika in same-sex male partners. The mosquito-borne and sexually transmitted virus has spread to 33 countries and territories in the Americas in the last year.