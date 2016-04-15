Do You Know What Happened In The News This Week?
The Panama Papers are still wreaking havoc, scientists officially linked Zika to severe birth defects, and Kobe Bryant played his final NBA game. Take the BuzzFeed News quiz, made from stories featured in the BuzzFeed News app and the BuzzFeed News newsletter this week.
1. Panama Papers Fallout
Which UK politicians released their tax returns after pressure prompted by revelations in the leaked Panama Papers?Chancellor George OsborneLondon Mayor Boris JohnsonPrime Minister David CameronAll of the above
It's all of the above.
British politicians have rushed to release their tax returns in response to a public outcry prompted by the Panama Papers. Prime Minister David Cameron released data detailing his tax and earnings for the past six years.
2. Trump's Campaign Manager
What happened to Donald Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, who was charged with simple battery of a female reporter?He will face a trial.Trump fired him.He will not be prosecuted.He was banned from future Trump events.
It's he won't be prosecuted.
“Although the facts support the allegation that Lewandowski did grab Miss Fields’ arm against her will … there is sufficient evidence to presume his innocence,” Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg said.
3. Zika Virus
U.S. health officials confirmed that Zika definitely causes microcephaly and other severe birth defects. What other development did they report this week?They have found a cureThe first sexual transmission case by a man to his male partnerThe first reported case in ChinaIt cannot be sexually transmitted as previously thought
It's the first sexual transmission case by a man to his male partner.
The CDC reported the first sexual transmission of Zika in same-sex male partners. The mosquito-borne and sexually transmitted virus has spread to 33 countries and territories in the Americas in the last year.
4. #FightFor15
Thousands of U.S. fast-food, home-care, and Verizon workers went on strike Thursday as part of the Fight for 15 — the first major strike since wins for $15/hour minimum wages in which two states?New York and ColoradoCalifornia and OregonNew York and OregonCalifornia and New York
It's California and New York.
The workers gathered across the U.S. and were demanding better pay and a union. Read more about the history of the Fight for 15 movement, led largely by young women of color.
5. Attawapiskat First Nation
Why did an Indigenous community in Canada declare a state of emergency this week?An economic crisisA suicide crisisSevere droughtSevere flooding due to global warming
It's a suicide crisis.
Eleven people in Attawapiskat, Ontario, tried to take their lives in one night. Chief Bruce Shisheesh said more than 100 people — including children — have tried to commit suicide since September.
6. Basketball News
It was a big week for basketball. NBA legend Kobe Bryant played his final game and scored ___ points, and the Golden State Warriors won their __ game, sealing the record for most-ever wins in a season.90 points; 65th game60 points; 57th game60 points; 73rd game73 points; 60th game
It's 60 points and the 73rd game.
Mamba's out. Kobe Bryant scored 60 points in his final game and led the Lakers to beat the Utah Jazz. The Warriors, the reigning NBA champions, broke the 72-win record held by the 1995–96 Chicago Bulls.
7. Microsoft vs. the U.S. Government
Why is tech giant Microsoft suing the U.S. government?On behalf of Apple's encryption battleOver efforts to keep searches into people’s email secretOver a request to access data from a Microsoft deviceUnwarranted wiretapping of Microsoft employees
Its efforts to keep searches into people’s email secret.
Microsoft believes its constitutional rights and those of its customers and business partners are being violated by the government’s efforts to keep secret its searches into people’s email.
8. A Starshot
Stephen Hawking and Russian billionaire Yuri Milner are attempting to find extraterrestrial life by using thousands of tiny spaceships. Where are they searching?MarsCapellaProxima CentauriAlpha Centauri
It's Alpha Centauri.
Hawking said the goal of Breakthrough Starshot was to reach Alpha Centauri, the closest star system to us, within a generation by using thousands of tiny spaceships.
9. The Masters
The first British player in 20 years won the Masters golf tournament last Sunday. Who is he?Jordan SpiethDanny WillettRory McIlroyLee Westwood
It’s Danny Willett.
Willett won the 80th Masters last Sunday in Augusta, Georgia. He’s the first British winner since 1996.
