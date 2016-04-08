BuzzFeed News

Do You Know What Happened In The News This Week?

news / quiz

The Panama Papers named dozens of global figures tied to offshore accounts, Wisconsin's primary was one for the underdogs, and Villanova had a buzzer-beating finish to win the NCAA championship. Take the BuzzFeed News quiz, made from stories featured in the BuzzFeed News app and the BuzzFeed News newsletter this week.

By Brianna Sacks

Headshot of Brianna Sacks

Brianna Sacks

Editor, News Curation

Posted on April 8, 2016, at 4:54 a.m. ET

  1. 1. The Panama Papers

    BuzzFeed News

    The aftermath of the Panama Papers leak: Which world leader resigned, and which admitted that he owned shares in his late father's offshore trust?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    a) Iceland Prime Minister Sigmundur Gunnlaugsson; b) Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko
    Correct
    Incorrect
    a) UK Prime Minister David Cameron; b) French President François Hollande
    Correct
    Incorrect
    a) Iceland Prime Minister Sigmundur Gunnlaugsson; b) UK Prime Minister David Cameron
    Correct
    Incorrect
    a) Pakistan President Nawaz Sharif, b) China President Xi Jinping
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's Iceland's Prime Minister Sigmundur Gunnlaugsson and UK Prime Minister David Cameron.

    Gunnlaugsson resigned earlier this week after he was named in a leak from a Panama-based law firm that exposed the offshore holdings of 140 politicians (including 12 current and former world leaders). Cameron said he and his wife did own shares in the offshore trust set up by his late father.

  2. 2. 2016 U.S. Elections

    Brennan Linsley / AP

    Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders beat Hillary Clinton in Wisconsin's primary this week. He's now won how many of the last eight contests?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    five
    Correct
    Incorrect
    four
    Correct
    Incorrect
    six
    Correct
    Incorrect
    All eight
    Correct
    Incorrect
    seven
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's seven.

    Sanders claimed fresh momentum after the win. Ted Cruz easily won on the Republican side, blunting Donald Trump’s momentum as the frontrunner.

  3. 3. Same-Sex Marriage

    Guillermo Legaria / AFP / Getty Images

    Which country is the latest to rule that same-sex couples have the right to marry?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Peru
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Venezuela
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Bolovia
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Colombia
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's Colombia.

    In a 6–3 decision by Colombia's highest court, the Latin American country joined the ranks of the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Argentina in approving same-sex marriage in the Western Hemisphere.

  4. 4. NCAA Championship

    Connecticut demolished Syracuse in the women’s NCAA championship game, and Villanova beat North Carolina in a stunning buzzer-beater finish to win their first national title in how many years?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    31
    Correct
    Incorrect
    35
    Correct
    Incorrect
    27
    Correct
    Incorrect
    29
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's 31 years.

    The shocking victory gave the Wildcats their second NCAA men’s title since 1985. The Connecticut women captured their fourth straight national title.

  5. 5. Paid Parental Leave

    Caroline O'Donovan / BuzzFeed News

    San Francisco passed a new law that will make it the first city in the U.S. to offer workers fully paid parental leave. Only three states offer parental leave programs. What are they?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    California, Rhode Island, and New Jersey
    Correct
    Incorrect
    California, New York, and Illinois
    Correct
    Incorrect
    California, Rhode Island, and New York
    Correct
    Incorrect
    California, Virginia, and Oregon
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's California, Rhode Island, and New Jersey.

    Those states offer parental leave programs, and all of them are partial. (New York, however, will soon join the list.)

  6. 6. The Encryption Debate

    Which company said this week that it's encrypting all its messages?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Wikimedia
    Snapchat
    Via Wikimedia
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Wikimedia
    Twitter
    Via Wikimedia
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Wikimedia
    Weibo
    Via Wikimedia
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Wikimedia
    WhatsApp
    Via Wikimedia
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's WhatsApp.

    WhatsApp’s said it has enabled end-to-end encryption across every form of communication supported by its service, meaning not even its employees can view what’s being sent.

  7. 7. LGBT Rights in the U.S.

    AP / Rogelio V. Solis

    Which U.S. state passed a law that now protects people and certain businesses that refuse services to LGBT people on religious grounds?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    South Dakota
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Kentucky
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Mississippi
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Idaho
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's Mississippi.

    The Mississippi law was enacted weeks after North Carolina passed a law that targets LGBT rights and Georgia’s governor vetoed a religious protection bill under pressure from corporations threatening to pull business from the state.

  8. 8. Merle Haggard

    Associated Press

    Iconic singer Merle Haggard died this week at the age of 79. His voice and style greatly influenced which genre of music?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Rock and roll
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Blues
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Country
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Jazz
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's country.

    Haggard was one of the most successful country music singers in history. He also greatly influenced other musicians, such as "the ’60s rock bands like the Byrds and the Grateful Dead, as well as acts like Elvis Costello and the Mekons," notes the New York Times.

  9. 9. Star Wars

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    Star Wars / youtube.com

    The first look at Rogue One: A Star Wars Story dropped on Thursday, featuring which bad ass female lead?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Daisy Ridley
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Jennifer Lawrence
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Felicity Jones
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Angelina Jolie
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's Felicity Jones.

    Rogue One is a Star Wars movie but it’s not part of the new saga of films. It’s a standalone film, and we get our first glimpse at Felicity Jones essentially not putting up with any of your shit.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Via Giphy
