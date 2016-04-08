Do You Know What Happened In The News This Week?
The Panama Papers named dozens of global figures tied to offshore accounts, Wisconsin's primary was one for the underdogs, and Villanova had a buzzer-beating finish to win the NCAA championship. Take the BuzzFeed News quiz, made from stories featured in the BuzzFeed News app and the BuzzFeed News newsletter this week.
-
1. The Panama Papers
The aftermath of the Panama Papers leak: Which world leader resigned, and which admitted that he owned shares in his late father's offshore trust?a) Iceland Prime Minister Sigmundur Gunnlaugsson; b) Ukraine President Petro Poroshenkoa) UK Prime Minister David Cameron; b) French President François Hollandea) Iceland Prime Minister Sigmundur Gunnlaugsson; b) UK Prime Minister David Camerona) Pakistan President Nawaz Sharif, b) China President Xi Jinping
It's Iceland's Prime Minister Sigmundur Gunnlaugsson and UK Prime Minister David Cameron.
Gunnlaugsson resigned earlier this week after he was named in a leak from a Panama-based law firm that exposed the offshore holdings of 140 politicians (including 12 current and former world leaders). Cameron said he and his wife did own shares in the offshore trust set up by his late father.
-
2. 2016 U.S. Elections
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders beat Hillary Clinton in Wisconsin's primary this week. He's now won how many of the last eight contests?fivefoursixAll eightseven
It's seven.
Sanders claimed fresh momentum after the win. Ted Cruz easily won on the Republican side, blunting Donald Trump’s momentum as the frontrunner.
-
3. Same-Sex Marriage
Which country is the latest to rule that same-sex couples have the right to marry?PeruVenezuelaBoloviaColombia
It's Colombia.
In a 6–3 decision by Colombia's highest court, the Latin American country joined the ranks of the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Argentina in approving same-sex marriage in the Western Hemisphere.
-
4. NCAA Championship
Connecticut demolished Syracuse in the women’s NCAA championship game, and Villanova beat North Carolina in a stunning buzzer-beater finish to win their first national title in how many years?31352729
It's 31 years.
The shocking victory gave the Wildcats their second NCAA men’s title since 1985. The Connecticut women captured their fourth straight national title.
-
5. Paid Parental Leave
San Francisco passed a new law that will make it the first city in the U.S. to offer workers fully paid parental leave. Only three states offer parental leave programs. What are they?California, Rhode Island, and New JerseyCalifornia, New York, and IllinoisCalifornia, Rhode Island, and New YorkCalifornia, Virginia, and Oregon
It's California, Rhode Island, and New Jersey.
Those states offer parental leave programs, and all of them are partial. (New York, however, will soon join the list.)
-
6. The Encryption Debate
Which company said this week that it's encrypting all its messages?SnapchatVia WikimediaVia WikimediaVia WikimediaVia Wikimedia
It's WhatsApp.
WhatsApp’s said it has enabled end-to-end encryption across every form of communication supported by its service, meaning not even its employees can view what’s being sent.
-
7. LGBT Rights in the U.S.
Which U.S. state passed a law that now protects people and certain businesses that refuse services to LGBT people on religious grounds?South DakotaKentuckyMississippiIdaho
It's Mississippi.
The Mississippi law was enacted weeks after North Carolina passed a law that targets LGBT rights and Georgia’s governor vetoed a religious protection bill under pressure from corporations threatening to pull business from the state.
-
8. Merle Haggard
Iconic singer Merle Haggard died this week at the age of 79. His voice and style greatly influenced which genre of music?Rock and rollBluesCountryJazz
It's country.
Haggard was one of the most successful country music singers in history. He also greatly influenced other musicians, such as "the ’60s rock bands like the Byrds and the Grateful Dead, as well as acts like Elvis Costello and the Mekons," notes the New York Times.
-
9. Star Wars
The first look at Rogue One: A Star Wars Story dropped on Thursday, featuring which bad ass female lead?Daisy RidleyJennifer LawrenceFelicity JonesAngelina Jolie
It's Felicity Jones.
Rogue One is a Star Wars movie but it’s not part of the new saga of films. It’s a standalone film, and we get our first glimpse at Felicity Jones essentially not putting up with any of your shit.
Want to get better at the BuzzFeed News quiz? Download the BuzzFeed News app for iOS or Android now!
-
Brianna Sacks is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Brianna Sacks at brianna.sacks@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.