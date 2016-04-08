Do You Know What Happened In The News This Week?

Iconic singer Merle Haggard died this week at the age of 79. His voice and style greatly influenced which genre of music?

Correct! Wrong! It's country.

Haggard was one of the most successful country music singers in history. He also greatly influenced other musicians, such as "the ’60s rock bands like the Byrds and the Grateful Dead, as well as acts like Elvis Costello and the Mekons," notes the New York Times.