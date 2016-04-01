Do You Know What Happened In The News This Week?

Why did a man hijack an EgyptAir plane on Tuesday and force it to land in Cyprus?

He was trying to send a political message to the Egyptian government

He was trying to carry out a terrorist attack

Correct! Wrong! It's he wanted to see his ex-wife.

EgyptAir plane hijacking suspect Seif Eddin Mustafa demanded the plane land in Cyprus where he held several members of the flight crew and passengers hostage for about six hours before he gave himself up. He wanted a letter be delivered to his ex-wife. In the letter, he demanded the release of 63 dissident women imprisoned in Egypt.