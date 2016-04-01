Do You Know What Happened In The News This Week?
California will have the highest minimum wage in the U.S., renowned architect Dame Zaha Hadid died, and a man hijacked an EgyptAir plane. Take the BuzzFeed News quiz, made from stories featured in the BuzzFeed News app (now available in Canda, Australia, and the UK) and the BuzzFeed News newsletter this week.
-
1. The Trump Files
Which event did not happen during Donald Trump's presidential campaign this week ?Trump said an abortion ban should include “some form of punishment” for women who get themTrump's campaign manager was charged with batteryTrump refused to do any more debates with CNNA 15-year-old was allegedly groped at a Trump rally
It's Trump refused to do any more debates with CNN.
This week in Trump: He walked back his comments that he thinks an abortion ban should include a punishment for women. His campaign manager has been charged with battery after allegedly manhandling reporter Michelle Fields, and a 15-year-old protester was reportedly groped at a rally in Wisconsin.
-
2. Raising the Minimum Wage
California will have the highest minimum wage in the U.S. with a new law that will raise it to how much per hour by 2022?$12$10.50$15$13
It's $15 per hour.
California lawmakers approved raising the minimum wage to the highest in the nation at $15 an hour, sending the proposal to Gov. Jerry Brown, who plans to sign the bill on Monday.
-
3. EgyptAir Hijacking
Why did a man hijack an EgyptAir plane on Tuesday and force it to land in Cyprus?He was trying to seek asylumHe wanted to see his ex-wifeHe was trying to carry out a terrorist attackHe was trying to send a political message to the Egyptian government
It's he wanted to see his ex-wife.
EgyptAir plane hijacking suspect Seif Eddin Mustafa demanded the plane land in Cyprus where he held several members of the flight crew and passengers hostage for about six hours before he gave himself up. He wanted a letter be delivered to his ex-wife. In the letter, he demanded the release of 63 dissident women imprisoned in Egypt.
-
4. U.S. Soccer
Why did five prominent members of the U.S. Women’s National Team file a lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation?Over the federation's handling of concussionsGender discriminationWage discriminationAllegations of corruption within the federation
It's wage discrimination.
USWNT co-captains Carli Lloyd and Becky Sauerbrunn, Alex Morgan, Hope Solo, and Megan Rapinoe filed the suit, which alleges that despite the team’s accomplishments, they are still paid significantly less than their less-successful counterparts on the men’s national team.
-
5. Architect Dame Zaha Hadid
The renowned British-Iraqi architect Zaha Hadid died at the age of 65. Which of the following buildings did she design?Guangzhou Opera House in ChinaVia WikimediaLondon Aquatics CentreVia WikimediaBMW Central Building in GermanyVia WikimediaAll of the above
It's all of the above.
The British-Iraqi designer was a trailblazer for women in architecture. Last year, she became the first woman to be awarded the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) Gold Medal – an award presented only to an established designer able to demonstrate a significant body of work.
-
6. The Death of Jamar Clark
Two police officers won't face criminal charges in the 2015 fatal shooting of Jamar Clark. In which city was the 24-year-old killed?San FranciscoRichmondChicagoMinneapolis
It's Minneapolis.
The shooting death of the 24-year-old black man in Minneapolis triggered widespread protests.
-
7. Science + Health
Doctors from Johns Hopkins Medicine performed which landmark procedure this week?An HIV-positive liver transplantA double lung transplantA rare domino transplantA live liver transplant
It's an HIV-positive liver transplant.
It was the world’s first HIV-positive liver transplant. They also performed the first HIV-positive kidney transplant in the U.S. The successful procedures will mean more organs available for HIV-positive patients.
-
8. Patty Duke
Actress Patty Duke died this week at the age of 69. She won an Academy Award at 16 for which film?Valley of the DollsBillieYou’ll Like My MotherThe Miracle Worker
It’s The Miracle Worker.
Duke played Helen Keller in The Miracle Worker on Broadway. She reprised the role for the 1962 film adaptation, for which she earned an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress — then the youngest person to receive the award.
-
9. Batman v Superman
Despite its reviews, Batman v Superman had a pretty good opening weekend, earning about how much in the U.S. and Canada?$100 million$170 million$200 million$280 million
It's $170 million.
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice flew higher than any movie based on DC Comics superheroes has before, opening in the U.S. and Canada with an estimated $170.1 million over the Easter holiday weekend.
News Quizzers in the UK, Australia, and Canada—want to get better at the BuzzFeed News Quiz? Download the BuzzFeed News app
-
Brianna Sacks is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Brianna Sacks at brianna.sacks@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.