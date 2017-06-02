Wendi Wright can't have any contact with Republican Rep. David Kustoff for a year after she chased after him for his vote on Obamacare last month.

The Tennessee woman who was accused of trying to run Rep. David Kustoff off the road over his vote to repeal Obamacare was ordered Friday to not have any contact with the congressman or his staff for a year.

Wendi Wright, who was charged with reckless endangerment, has to obey that restraining order and also can't be arrested on any other criminal charges, according to an agreement her lawyer worked out with prosecutors.

If she follows those rules, Weakley County Judge Thomas Moore will dismiss Wright's charges and expunge them from her record, her lawyer, Daniel Taylor, told BuzzFeed News.

"I'm grateful for our justice system, for all those who've given me support from the beginning, and all those who will continue to seek justice under the law," Wright told BuzzFeed News after the court hearing.



Kustoff was not present at the hearing and was represented by his attorney and members of his staff. BuzzFeed News has contacted him for comment on the decision.



Wright and her family left the court house in Dresden, Tennessee, joined by about 20 supporters and friends wearing green ribbons.