We Now Have The Video From When A Gender-Reveal Party Started A Massive Wildfire And It's Insane

We finally know the gender of the baby at the center of what was arguably one of the worst reveal parties of all time.

The US Forest Service released a video Monday showing the exact moment when Border Patrol agent Dennis Dickey and his wife found out the gender of their baby and simultaneously started a large wildfire that tore through Arizona's parched grasslands, forcing residents from their homes and costing the state millions of dollars.

In September, Dickey, the dad-to-be, pleaded guilty to accidentally starting the Sawmill fire that torched 47,000 acres of grasslands. Ultimately, 800 firefighters were required to extinguish the blaze, at a cost of $8 million.

The 49-second video, taken on a windy spring day in April 2017, shows a lone black target with the words "Boy" and "Girl" flanking a purple-checkered target. The parents' chosen setting was the middle of an open, sand-colored field in the Coronado National Forest, near Green Valley, Arizona.

Seconds after the video begins, a massive boom is heard, followed by a huge, blue-powdered explosion, which quickly transforms into a fire.

"Start packing up," a man yells twice in the video as the flames dance and leap, quickly blackening the field. Blacked-out figures frantically dart back and forth into the frame.

For the big moment, Dickey had filled the target with powder that would burst either pink or blue. He had also added Tannerite, a highly explosive but perfectly legal substance, officials said; when he fired his rifle, the blast sent sparks into the state's dry brush and ignited the blaze.

