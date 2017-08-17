Here Is What We Know So Far About The Victims Of The Terror Attacks In Spain Fifteen people died in a series of attacks and incidents on Spain's Mediterranean coast in August. Twitter

Facebook

Copy

A van drove into a crowd of people on Las Ramblas, a popular tourist and commercial street in Barcelona, Spain, in an August 17, terror attack killing 13 people and injuring more than 100 others. ISIS has claimed responsibility. Nicolas Carvalho Ochoa / Getty Images

A second vehicle attack in the nearby town of Cambrils also killed one woman. Police fatally shot five suspected terrorists. Stringer . / Reuters

And man who was fatally stabbed in a town near Barcelona was later linked to the attack, raising the death toll to 15. David Ramos / Getty Images

People from at least 34 countries were affected, including France, Spain, China, Australia, Italy, Argentina, the Netherlands, Venezuela, Ireland, Peru, and Algeria. Les víctimes mortals i ferits atemptats #Cambrils i #Barcelona són (balanç provisional) de 34 nacionalitats diferen… https://t.co/FwaWw6udN7

As information trickles out about the victims, here's what we know about them:

Julian Cadman, 7 Facebook

On Sunday 20 August, the family of seven-year-old Julian Cadman, a British-Australian dual national, said he had died in the Barcelona attack. His family in the UK had appealed for information on Facebook after he apparently became separated from his mother, who was wounded in the Las Ramblas attack. But in a statement released through the UK Foreign Office, Julian's family said he had died. "Julian was a much loved and adored member of our family. As he was enjoying the sights of Barcelona with his mother, Julian was sadly taken from us. He was so energetic, funny and cheeky, always bringing a smile to our faces. We are so blessed to have had him in our lives and will remember his smiles and hold his memory dear to our hearts," the statement said. "We would like to thank all those who helped us in searching for Julian. Your kindness was incredible during a difficult time. We also acknowledge we are not the only family to be affected by the events, our prayers and thoughts are with all people affected." The family said they will "not be making any further comments on this tragedy."

Nous devons malheureusement déplorer une victime belge à #Barcelone J'adresse mes condoléances à sa famille et à ses proches.

Belgium's deputy prime minister, Didier Reynders, confirmed that a 44-year-old woman was among the victims and offered condolences to her family. Elke Vanbockrijck, was on vacation with her husband and sons. Local media announced that a condolence book for Vanbockrijck would be opened to the public on Aug. 21. Reynders also confirmed that two Belgians were wounded in the attack, and one was seriously injured. On Thursday night, Patrick Dewael, a mayor in Belgium, announced that a woman from his town, Tongeren, had died. Dewael told Belgium radio that he had presided over the woman's wedding in 2014, the Associated Press reported.

Een Tongerse werd vandaag slachtoffer van de laffe aanslag in Barcelona. Namens alle Tongenaren mijn deelneming aan familie en vrienden.

Francisco Lopez Rodriguez, 60 A 60-year-old grandfather from Lanteira, Spain, Francisco Lopez Rodriguez, is among the victims who have died, according to the mayor of that town. On Twitter, Rodriguez's niece, Raquel Baron Lopez, had previously reported him missing, but later revealed that he had died on the spot.

ha fallecido en el acto, en el impacto por eso no estaba en ninguna lista acabamos de recibir noticia no puedo seguir Gracias

Javier Martinez, 3 Javier Martinez, the three-year-old grand-nephew of Rodriguez (above) was among the victims of the attack.

Pepita Codina, 75 Molt afectat i consternat per la confirmació de la mort de la veïna… https://t.co/g6swhFYy1c Instagram: @vilamala_65

A 75-year-old woman from the town of Sant Hipòlit de Voltrega, Pepita Codina, was identified as one of the victims by the town's mayor. Mayor Xavier Vilamala identified Codina in an Instagram post Friday, where he said he was "very affected" by the news. "All the support of our people to the family for this terrible death," Vilamala wrote in the post. The Barcelona newspaper La Vanguardia also identified Codina and reported her daughter was also injured and hospitalized after the attack.

Bruno Gulotta, 35 Facebook

On Friday morning an Italian foreign ministry official, Stefano Verrecchia, confirmed that two Italian citizens are among those dead, the Associated Press reported. The Associated Press reported that one of the two deceased is Bruno Gulotta, a father from Legnano, a town in northern Italy. Speaking to reporters, Legnano mayor Giambattista Fratus said: “It is sure that our fellow citizen is deceased.” Gulotta, who was on vacation with his family, worked as a marketing and sales manager of Tom's Hardware. His colleagues posted a tribute to him on Facebook on Friday morning.

Luca Russo, 25 Facebook

Another Italian citizen who died was identified as Luca Russo, according to officials. The 25-year-old engineering graduate was on holiday with his fiancé, Marta Scomazzon, who was injured in the attack. On Facebook, the president of Veneto, Italy, Luca Zaia, said that Veneto has lost one of its children. He also said that the flags on regional buildings will be placed at half-mast as a sign of mourning for Russo.

Jared Tucker, 43 Jared Tucker's father says Jared was in Europe w/wife celebrating 1 yr anniversary when #BarcelonaTerrorAttack hit… https://t.co/HVdnq8w3mW

The family of 43-year-old Jared Tucker confirmed the California man also died in the attack on Las Ramblas. US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson confirmed an American was among the dead following the attack, and he was later named by his family. Tucker's father told ABC 7 his son was a great man with a large circle of friends. Tucker was on a delayed honeymoon with his wife Heidi — the two wed last year. The pair was in France before traveling to Spain. Tucker leaves behind three teenage daughters. In an interview with NBC News, Tucker's wife, Heidi Nunes-Tucker, said the two were celebrating their first wedding anniversary by traveling through Europe. They were visiting Barcelona with a friend and had stopped for sangria at a cafe on La Ramblas. Tucker then told his wife he had to use the restroom. "No more than...thirty seconds to a minute after he left, all mayhem broke out and people were screaming and crying and running," she said. Nunes-Tucker said she didn't find her husband after the attack, but saw a picture of him injured and being helped by people. When she contacted police, they told her he died from his injuries. "I don't want to wake up without him next to me, and I don't want to watch TV without him," she said. "All of it is just going to be a lot more empty."

EXCLUSIVE: The wife of the American killed in the Barcelona attack speaks out. More tonight on @NBCNightlyNews.… https://t.co/haTkEheQD4

"It was with great sadness that I learned today that one Canadian was killed and four others injured during yesterday’s cowardly terrorist attack in Barcelona," Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau said. "Sophie and I offer our condolences to the families and friends in mourning, and hope for a speedy recovery for the injured Canadians." He was identified by his daughter, Vancouver Police Department Staff Sgt. Fiona Wilson. "He was compassionate, generous, adventurous, and always game for a lively debate, a good book, exploring new places, and a proper-sized pint," Wilson wrote in a statement released by the Vancouver Police Department. "In the midst of this tragedy, my dad would want those around him to focus on the extraordinary acts of human kindness that our family has experienced in the past several days, and that is exactly what we intend to do." Wilson said her, mother, Valerie, was also injured in the attack but is being treated in Catalonia.

Ana María Suárez, 60 Nuestro afecto para la familia de Ana María Suárez, fallecida en el atentado de Cambrils. Y nuestro deseo de recuperación para los heridos.

The sole victim in the Cambrils was identified as Ana María Suárez, who was named by the Spanish royal family's official Twitter account. According to the Spanish newspaper, Heraldo, Suárez's husband and sister were also critically injured in the attack. The paper reported Suárez is a 60-year-old resident of Zaragoza, Spain, and was on vacation at the time.

Carmen Lopardo, 80 Carmen Lopardo, 80 años, 🇮🇹🇦🇷 argentina de origen italiano poseía ambas nacionalidades.

Italy's Minister of Foreign Affairs said Carmen Lopardo died in the "terrible terrorist attack in Barcelona." Local media reports said Lopardo was an Italian who had immigrated to Argentina in 1950 and was visiting Barcelona.

Silvina Alejandra Pereyra, 40 Silvina Alejandra Pereyra, hispano-argentina de 40 años, trabajó cinco años en la frutería Vidal Pons 1897 https://t.co/TRMlpU7jT2

Silvina Alejandra Pereyra had lived in Barcelona for the last 10 years, Argentina's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement. "The Argentine government is saddened by the pain to her family members and loved ones due to her death, and the Barcelona consulate, as well as the Spanish embassy will maintain in contact to coordinate assistance with this case," the statement reads

Pau Pérez, 34 L'Ajuntament de Vilafranca lamenta profundament la mort del vilafranquí Pau Pérez, víctima de l’atemptat terrorista… https://t.co/KrVDc1HmFE

Pau Pérez, a 34-year-old from Spain was stabbed in a white van in Sant Just Desvern — a town near Barcelona — on Thursday. Police announced that his death could "be directly linked" to the attack in Barcelona.

According to Portuguese media a grandmother, 74, and her granddaughter, 20, were killed on Las Ramblas. Their names have yet to be released.

This list will be updated as more about the identities of those killed in the attack becomes known.