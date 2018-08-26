BuzzFeed News

Veterans And Service Members Are Sharing Moving Stories About John McCain

Veterans And Service Members Are Sharing Moving Stories About John McCain

One Vietnam war veteran went to the Arizona State Capitol to "stand by himself in solidarity with his flag" in honor of the senator, whom he called "a brother."

By Brianna Sacks

Posted on August 26, 2018, at 6:47 a.m. ET

In the wake of Sen. John McCain's death, veterans and their family members have been paying tribute to the former Navy fighter and Vietnam veteran, thanking him for his decades of service to the US military and sharing stories about how he influenced their own careers.

Sen. John McCain greets Army color guards after being presented with the Outstanding Civilian Service Medal in Arlington, Virginia, on Nov. 14, 2017.
Alex Wong / Getty Images

Senator John McCain demonstrated tremendous dedication, courage and patriotism throughout his life. Like most Vietnam veterans, he was proud of his service to his country, having been a naval aviator and POW for 5 ½ years. We recognize the loss of a dedicated public servant. https://t.co/sbwuL7Mbdm
Vietnam Vet Memorial @VVMF

Senator John McCain demonstrated tremendous dedication, courage and patriotism throughout his life. Like most Vietnam veterans, he was proud of his service to his country, having been a naval aviator and POW for 5 ½ years. We recognize the loss of a dedicated public servant. https://t.co/sbwuL7Mbdm

The son and grandson of two four-star Navy admirals, and himself a veteran of the Vietnam War, McCain was known throughout his career as an ardent supporter of the armed forces and an advocate for veterans.

Prior to entering politics, McCain spent 23 years in the Navy, including five years in which he was held captive and tortured as a prisoner by the North Vietnamese. His refusal to be released before his fellow American prisoners — which his captors had offered to do after learning his father was a well-known admiral — earned him an almost mythical status among other service members, and he returned to the US a decorated war hero.

As a senator, McCain spent three decades on the Armed Services Committee, where he wielded outsized influence on US defense policy. He was also involved in several significant pieces of legislation impacting veterans, including a bipartisan bill to overhaul the Department of Veterans affairs in the wake of the VA hospital scandal in 2014.

The following year, McCain was a co-sponsor of another veterans healthcare bill, aimed at improving and expanding VA mental health services in response to a spike in veterans suicides.

Following the news of McCain's death, one Vietnam war veteran went to the Arizona State Capitol to stand vigil with his flag in honor of the senator, whom he called "a brother."

This is Dave Carrasco. He is a Vietnam War veteran. He came out to the Arizona State Capitol tonight to stand by himself in solidarity with his flag, and decorated Jeep, to honor John McCain who he calls “a brother and a hero.” #azfamily https://t.co/dldq5WxFWq
Briana Whitney @BrianaWhitney

This is Dave Carrasco. He is a Vietnam War veteran. He came out to the Arizona State Capitol tonight to stand by himself in solidarity with his flag, and decorated Jeep, to honor John McCain who he calls “a brother and a hero.” #azfamily https://t.co/dldq5WxFWq

Another veteran paid his respects at the entrance to the McCain family's ranch in Cornville, Arizona, where the senator spent the final months of his life.

Ross D. Franklin / AP
Deepest condolences to Senator John McCain’s family and friends. This American hero was an extraordinary supporter of our Soldiers, Families, and Veterans. 1/2
GEN Mark A. Milley @ArmyChiefStaff

Deepest condolences to Senator John McCain’s family and friends. This American hero was an extraordinary supporter of our Soldiers, Families, and Veterans. 1/2

"A great supporter of the US Army whose leadership will be missed," US Army Chief of Staff Mark Milley said in a tweet. "Thank you for all you have done for all of us in uniform."

A great supporter of the US Army whose leadership will be missed, but his legacy will live on. Thank you for all you have done for all of us in uniform. 2/2
GEN Mark A. Milley @ArmyChiefStaff

A great supporter of the US Army whose leadership will be missed, but his legacy will live on. Thank you for all you have done for all of us in uniform. 2/2

"This one's for you," one US Marine Corps veteran tweeted.

Every veteran or mitary member should join me. This one's for you @SenJohnMcCain. #UntilValhalla #AmericanHero
Andrew M. Kerr ™️ @The_Andrew_Kerr

Every veteran or mitary member should join me. This one's for you @SenJohnMcCain. #UntilValhalla #AmericanHero

In a moving tribute on Twitter, Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth, a veteran of the Iraq War, detailed how she first met McCain while she was recovering at Walter Reed Hospital, after losing both of her legs and damaging her right arm in combat.

J. Scott Applewhite / AP
His refusal to give up in the face of adversity inspired me when I was a mission-less helicopter pilot with no legs recovering at Walter Reed. In fact, I met him there for the first time when he visited us Wounded Warriors.
Tammy Duckworth @SenDuckworth

His refusal to give up in the face of adversity inspired me when I was a mission-less helicopter pilot with no legs recovering at Walter Reed. In fact, I met him there for the first time when he visited us Wounded Warriors.

During that meeting, Duckworth wrote, McCain joked that they had both flown into missiles and "that didn't take much skill. It's what you do afterwards that matters."

"His unyielding optimism showed me there was a way to continue serving my country and to advance the core values of he nation that we had both sworn to protect," Duckworth wrote.

Patrick Murphy, who served as under secretary of the Army during the Obama administration recalled being grilled by McCain during his confirmation hearing. Though testifying in front of the Republican was "never easy," Murphy wrote, McCain "couldn't have been more gracious."

Testifying in front of #JohnMccain was never easy, but he’s a legend I respected as a Congressman, as Under Secretary, &amp; as fellow combat veteran. He couldn’t have been more gracious during confirmation - no doubt he’s an angel up in heaven now @McCainJack @cindymccain https://t.co/Cc7y6LupRf
HON Patrick J Murphy @PatrickMurphyPA

Testifying in front of #JohnMccain was never easy, but he’s a legend I respected as a Congressman, as Under Secretary, &amp; as fellow combat veteran. He couldn’t have been more gracious during confirmation - no doubt he’s an angel up in heaven now @McCainJack @cindymccain https://t.co/Cc7y6LupRf

Sen. John Kerry, a Vietnam veteran who later became an outspoken opponent of the war, put out a poignant statement describing his first meeting with McCain. "We both loved the Navy, but had opposite views about the war of our youth," Kerry wrote. "We didn't trust each other, but really, we didn't know each other."

My statement on the passing of Senator John McCain:
John Kerry @JohnKerry

My statement on the passing of Senator John McCain:

But over the course of a plane flight, Kerry said, he and McCain decided to work together toward finally ending the war and reestablishing US ties with Vietnam, beginning a decades-long bipartisan friendship.

J. Scott Applewhite / AP

"John McCain showed all of us how to bridge the divide between a protester and a POW and how to find common ground even when it was improbable," Kerry wrote. "I will be grateful for that lesson every day of my life."

John Duricka / ASSOCIATED PRESS

Kenny Frost, a former president of the Mainland Native Americans Veterans Association, said that McCain had opened the door for the group to work with the Pentagon and the admiral of the South Pacific fleet.

Other veterans and current service members shared their own stories about how McCain had impacted.

I had the honor of meeting @SenJohnMcCain in summer 2016, after he endorsed the #Fairness4Vets Act and ensured it got into the #NDAA that year. Immediately after we smiled for this photo he saw the @VVAmerica pin on my lapel, and goes “they got you working with VVA, huh?” https://t.co/1jpM4ZinQX
Kristofer Goldsmith @KrisGoldsmith85

I had the honor of meeting @SenJohnMcCain in summer 2016, after he endorsed the #Fairness4Vets Act and ensured it got into the #NDAA that year. Immediately after we smiled for this photo he saw the @VVAmerica pin on my lapel, and goes “they got you working with VVA, huh?” https://t.co/1jpM4ZinQX

One man said that McCain was one of the reasons he enlisted in the military two decades ago, describing the senator as "the epitome of what America and the flag is about."

John McCain, you and the many who served before me, are the reason I enlisted 21 years ago and recently retired. You are a TRUE American hero and the epitome of what America and the flag is about, and why we as veterans serve. Thank you.
Robert People @PeoplesCourt79

John McCain, you and the many who served before me, are the reason I enlisted 21 years ago and recently retired. You are a TRUE American hero and the epitome of what America and the flag is about, and why we as veterans serve. Thank you.

McCain "set the standard as a role model veteran and citizen," Trevor Carlin, a Marine, tweeted.

RIP to a true hero... thank you for your life of service John McCain. You set the standard as a role model veteran and citizen. God bless you 🇺🇸 https://t.co/4tlLCD7hJm
Trevor Carlin @CarlinTrevor

RIP to a true hero... thank you for your life of service John McCain. You set the standard as a role model veteran and citizen. God bless you 🇺🇸 https://t.co/4tlLCD7hJm

