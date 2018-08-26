Veterans And Service Members Are Sharing Moving Stories About John McCain

In the wake of Sen. John McCain's death, veterans and their family members have been paying tribute to the former Navy fighter and Vietnam veteran, thanking him for his decades of service to the US military and sharing stories about how he influenced their own careers.

Senator John McCain demonstrated tremendous dedication, courage and patriotism throughout his life. Like most Vietnam veterans, he was proud of his service to his country, having been a naval aviator and POW for 5 ½ years. We recognize the loss of a dedicated public servant. https://t.co/sbwuL7Mbdm

The son and grandson of two four-star Navy admirals, and himself a veteran of the Vietnam War, McCain was known throughout his career as an ardent supporter of the armed forces and an advocate for veterans.

Prior to entering politics, McCain spent 23 years in the Navy, including five years in which he was held captive and tortured as a prisoner by the North Vietnamese. His refusal to be released before his fellow American prisoners — which his captors had offered to do after learning his father was a well-known admiral — earned him an almost mythical status among other service members, and he returned to the US a decorated war hero.

As a senator, McCain spent three decades on the Armed Services Committee, where he wielded outsized influence on US defense policy. He was also involved in several significant pieces of legislation impacting veterans, including a bipartisan bill to overhaul the Department of Veterans affairs in the wake of the VA hospital scandal in 2014.

The following year, McCain was a co-sponsor of another veterans healthcare bill, aimed at improving and expanding VA mental health services in response to a spike in veterans suicides.