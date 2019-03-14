USC Says It Will Deny Admission To All Students Connected To The Cheating Scheme

LOS ANGELES — The university most embroiled in the elaborate, nationwide admissions scandal announced late Wednesday it will deny all student applicants linked to the scam and has begun reviewing current students and graduates who may be connected.



Since the shocking revelation of the largest college admissions cheating scandal in US history was announced Tuesday, the University of Southern California has taken swift action against those involved in the bribery scheme, firing its most-decorated head coach, a top admissions officer, and placing one of its most prominent dentistry professors on leave.

Prosecutors say Rick Singer, the 58-year-old life coach and alleged ringleader of the operation, enlisted USC's associate athletic director, Donna Heinel, to help fabricate the athletic achievements of more than two dozen students from 2014 to 2018, raking in more than $1.3 million in bribe payments.

While the cheating case has involved elite schools across the US, including Harvard, Stanford, and Georgetown, USC has been at the heart of the scandal.



The university fired Heinel, along with its legendary water polo team coach on Tuesday. School officials confirmed Wednesday that it had placed professor Homayoun Zadeh, the chair of its periodontology department, on leave after federal officials accused the doctor of refinancing his Calabasas house to pay Singer the $100,000 needed to help his daughter get into USC.

The University admitted her as a star lacrosse player, even though she had never played the sport, federal prosecutors said.

