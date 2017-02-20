US Gymnasts Describe Sexual Abuse By Doctor For First Time

US Olympic gymnast Jamie Dantzscher was about 13 years old when she says Dr. Larry Nassar first sexually assaulted her during a visit for her back pain.



"He would put his fingers inside of me, move my leg around," Dantzscher told CBS News' 60 Minutes. "He would tell me I was going to feel a pop and that that would put my hips back and help my back pain."

She and two other former elite US gymnasts came forward for the first time to describe what they say was repeated sexual abuse by Nassar, a volunteer doctor for USA Gymnastics for almost three decades.

More than 60 women have come forward so far, saying Nassar abused them during medical treatments, according to California attorney John Manly. One athlete was as young as 9 years old when abuse started, and most were under 18.

"The story here is that no one was watching to protect these girls," Manly said. "And they put medals and money first."

Once one of the most famous doctors for elite gymnasts, Nassar is currently being held without bail in Michigan. The 53-year-old, who worked for USA Gymnastics for 29 years, including during four Olympics, was charged last September with three counts of first-degree sexual conduct with a person younger than 13. Last month Nassar was indicted on federal child pornography charges for allegedly possessing tens of thousands of images as well as video of himself molesting underage girls in a swimming pool.