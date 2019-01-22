The College Students Who Posted A Blackface Snapchat Video Are Leaving Their School

Some girls that attend OU thought it would be funny (especially Olivia Urban and Francis Ford) to put black paint on their face and say “I am a nigger” @UofOklahoma #whatareyougoingtodo ????

Two University of Oklahoma students who were involved in a racist Snapchat video featuring a white girl in blackface have permanently left the school, officials announced on Monday.

In the video, which went viral on Friday after another student tweeted it, a white female student is smearing black paint on her face while her friend laughs and records, telling her friend, "Stop! You’ve got too much. That’s paint, not a face mask.”

The camera then flips, showing two blonde women giggling as the one in blackface says “I am a nigger” to the camera. The university was quick to condemn the video and said Friday it had launched an investigation. On Saturday, the university's chapter of Theta Gamma Delta Delta Delta sorority, also known as Tri Delta, confirmed that it had expelled the student who had recorded and posted the video from the sorority, calling her behavior "abhorrent."



On Monday, OU President James Gallogly announced that the two women had left school on their own volition. Officials were not able to expel the students, he explained, because they had recorded the video off-campus, which created "legal boundaries" in how they could respond as a public university.

"Those students won’t return to campus," the president said at a press conference. "This type of behavior is not welcomed here and is condemned in the strongest terms by me and by our university."

Calling the Snapchat post "demeaning," Gallogly told reporters that the two sophomores had been "very surprised by the reaction" to the video.

"Under the circumstances, they could see that our culture rejects this kind of behavior in no uncertain term," he said. "I think it became very clear to them that this type behavior is not only local news, but state news and national news."



The president said that they are still investigating whether there was a third student involved in the racist recording.

Outraged, OU students had initially criticized their university for not taking any disciplinary action against the students, and for issuing a statement saying that the sophomores had offered to apologize.