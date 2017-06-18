In a heated interview with Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace, Jay Sekulow, a member of President Donald Trump's personal legal team, repeatedly insisted that the president is not under investigation by the special counsel overseeing the federal Russia probe, contradicting a Washington Post report and Trump's own tweet declaring that he is a subject of the inquiry.



Appearing on several morning news shows Sunday, Sekulow attempted to convince viewers that the president was not speaking literally when he tweeted Friday: "I'm being investigated for firing the FBI director by the man who told me to fire the FBI director. Witch hunt!"

As he did in exchanges with other news anchors, Sekulow bullishly emphasized to Wallace that Trump's tweet should only be interpreted as a response to the Post report and insisted that that no one has notified Trump or his team that the president is under investigation.

"I can't read people's minds, but I can tell you this: We have not been notified that there's an investigation of the president of the United States. So nothing has changed," Sekulow said.



But right after he made that declaration, the interview took an interesting and confusing twist: Sekulow then said — twice — that the president is being investigated.

"He takes the action that they also, by the way, recommended. And now he's being investigated by the Department of Justice," Sekulow told Wallace. "So he's being investigated for taking the action the attorney general and deputy attorney general recommended him to take by the agency that recommended the determination."