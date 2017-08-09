Trump's Childhood Home Is On Airbnb And, True To Form, It's Full Of Pictures Of Him

"In this bedroom, President Donald J. Trump was likely conceived..."

Located in the Jamaica Estates neighborhood in Queens, New York, the five-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom house says it can sleep up to 20 guests (thanks to all these bunk beds).

That means, for $725 a night, you and 19 of your closest friends can sleep in the same rooms where Trump stayed as a baby (and apparently where he was likely conceived).

"Here they lived, in a home built by Fred [Trump's father] himself. This is their home," the host writes.

The home, where the president lived until he was four, was sold in March for $2.4 million.

Paramount Realty USA, which auctioned off the property, confirmed the legitimacy of the posting to Newsday.

Airbnb also verified the listing but emphasized there is no affiliation with the White House, the president, or the Trump Organization.

It's "the perfect accommodation for a New York Vacation," the description says.