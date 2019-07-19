Trump Said He's Going To Try To Get Rapper A$AP Rocky Out Of Jail In Sweden

President Trump said Friday that he was going to speak with Sweden's prime minister to try to help free rapper A$AP Rocky, who has been in prison since he was involved in a fight before a music festival in Stockholm last month.

"Just spoke to@KanyeWest about his friend A$AP Rocky’s incarceration," Trump tweeted Friday. "I will be calling the very talented Prime Minister of Sweden to see what we can do about helping A$AP Rocky. So many people would like to see this quickly resolved!"

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have been lobbying Trump and other senior members of his administration to get involved in the 30-year-old's case.

Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, allegedly got into a fight on June 30 with two men who had been harassing the artist and his entourage. According to TMZ, which first reported the brawl and obtained video of the incident, the rapper was talking intensely with two men who kept following him and his group because Rocky allegedly broke a pair of their headphones. A woman then accused the two men of grabbing her, and that's when Rocky and his entourage allegedly got physical.

Rocky's attorney and manager have said that the artist acted in self-defense after

"a group of men" continued to follow, harass, and then physically assault them.

"Video footage shows the assailants following Rocky, while he pleads to them that he does not want any issues. Rocky volunteered to go to police for questioning," John Ehmann, the New York-based rapper's manager, said on Instagram. "On the day of his arrest, I spoke with the U.S. Embassy Consult who informed me that his request to visit Rocky was rejected by police, which violates article 36 of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, to which Sweden is a signatory."

On Thursday, Kardashian West thanked the president, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and senior adviser Jared Kushner for their efforts to free the rapper and his two associates.