Trump Is Separating Families To Be Tough On Immigration. A Former ICE Director Says That Could Backfire

"There is a very high likelihood that many of these kids are going to be permanently separated from their parents and stay in the US."

President Donald Trump's controversial policy of separating migrant families at the border could result in hundreds, and possibly thousands, of children permanently remaining in the US under foster care or in the care of guardians, making them eligible for citizenship when they are adopted, according to a former head of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

"Keeping track of kids and parents as they are processed through different agencies and transferred, often to other states and countries is a logistical nightmare that we don't have the resources for," John Sandweg, who served as the acting director of ICE under former president Barack Obama, told BuzzFeed News.

"Frankly, this is not ICE's job. They are a law enforcement agency and they should not be focused on tracking the movements of parents in Honduras and trying to reunite them with their kids thousands of miles away," Sandweg said. "This is also not a traditional function of [US Customs and Border Protection] or [the Department of Health and Human Services] and there is a very high likelihood that many of these kids are going to be permanently separated from their parents and stay in the US."



Under the administration's new "zero tolerance" immigration policy, prosecutors have been directed to charge all people caught crossing the border without documentation with illegal entry, resulting in the separation of adults from children with whom they are apprehended.

From May 5 to June 9, officials separated more than 2,300 children from the adults they were traveling with, placing them in tents and facilities, according to data from the Department of Homeland Security.

Since officials are trying to deport these migrants as quickly as possible, adult immigration cases are often processed more quickly than those of children, which are a lower priority for immigration judges, Sandweg said.

When families are detained, immigration officials remove the children from their parents and send them into the custody of HHS, which in some cases places them in foster centers around the country, or in the care of an adult sponsor, while the parents are kept in custody until their court hearing.

"In 72 hours a kid could be in Minnesota while their parents are in a detention center and it usually takes about three to six months to process the parents' case," Sandweg said. "So what happens is the parent is sent back to Central America before their kids and their child is up here in the US in the care of the government or a guardian."