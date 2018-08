Trump Blamed California's Catastrophic Wildfires On Water Policy And People Were Like Huh?

California wildfires are being magnified & made so much worse by the bad environmental laws which aren’t allowing massive amount of readily available water to be properly utilized. It is being diverted into the Pacific Ocean. Must also tree clear to stop fire spreading!

Hours after the Trump administration declared a "major disaster" in California in response to a series of deadly wildfires currently ravaging the state, the president took to Twitter to blame "bad environmental laws" for "magnifying" the crisis.

"California wildfires are being magnified & made so much worse by the bad environmental laws which aren’t allowing massive amount of readily available water to be properly utilized," Trump tweeted.

The water, he claimed, "is being diverted into the Pacific Ocean."

It was not immediately clear where Trump got the idea that California lawmakers are letting the state burn because they want to put water back in the ocean.

But given that firefighters haven't actually complained about a lack of water to fight fires, the president's decision to focus on water policy was...perplexing.