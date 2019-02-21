Trump Said He Ordered His Administration To Withhold Wildfire Aid To California. FEMA Says He Never Did.

Although President Donald Trump tweeted that he had ordered his administration to cut off disaster aid to wildfire victims in California, federal officials confirmed on Wednesday that they never received any such directive.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, which helps survivors of national disasters recover, told BuzzFeed News for the first time that Trump never issued an order to stop sending money to California.

"We never got any such directive," Brandi Richard, a FEMA spokesperson, told BuzzFeed News. "That's evidenced by the fact that work is still being done and we continue to support wildfire survivors across the state."

The Department of Homeland Security, which oversees FEMA, further confirmed the news in a Freedom of Information Act request filed on Jan. 9, the same day the president tweeted his order.

"We conducted a comprehensive search of files," FEMA said in a letter. "Unfortunately, we were unable to locate or identify any responsive records."

In January, Trump accused California of failing to properly manage its forests to prevent wildfires and announced, via Twitter, that he had ordered his administration to stop sending money to hundreds of thousands of survivors.

"Billions of dollars are sent to the state of California for forest fires that, with proper forest management, would never happen," the president tweeted last month. "Unless they get their act together, which is unlikely, I have ordered FEMA to send no more money. It is a disgraceful situation in lives & money!"