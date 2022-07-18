Trilith Promised A New Model For Hollywood In The Atlanta Suburbs, But Black Residents And Former Employees Say Racism Lies Just Below The Surface

By 2017, what was then called Pinewood Atlanta Studios had become the second-largest studio in the US — behind only Burbank, California’s Warner Bros. — creating unprecedented opportunities for Georgia to attract major shoots, according to a state Senate report about its exploding entertainment industry. Pinewood Atlanta’s 18 stages were consistently booked, former employees told BuzzFeed News, and parts of 2019’s Avengers: Endgame were filmed there. In 2019, Cathy’s family trust bought out Pinewood, rebranding it as Trilith, a nod to its three pillars of “storytelling, purpose-built places, and emerging technology.” The studio has since grown to 24 stages and signed a five-year contract with Marvel Studios — recent productions include Disney+’s Ms. Marvel miniseries. Netflix also built its Love Is Blind pods on-site, shooting scenes from both seasons there.

“He wants to build an engine equal to Disney, and no one is going to question that,” one former studio executive told BuzzFeed News. “Chick-fil-A runs this town. Everyone trusts what Dan Cathy says.”

Across the street, about 1,000 people — roughly a quarter of whom are in the entertainment industry — moved to the Town at Trilith, a 235-acre housing development within the city of Fayetteville. Though the homes, at an average price of around $600,000, cost nearly twice as much as others in the area, people were drawn in by the neighborhood’s promise. Marketing materials portray it as a forward-thinking, diverse community, in stark contrast with other suburbs of Atlanta — the kind of place where neighbors smile and wave at each other as they walk their dogs, kids ride their bikes to a private school, and bakery owners know their regulars’ names and orders. And in the next few years, the Town hopes to grow to 5,000 people, with a boutique hotel and more retail spots already under construction.

“Trilith is a place where makers live, create and inspire the world,” the development’s website touted in 2020. “Designed for the film and creative industries, this unprecedented community features filmmaking studios, homes, shopping and dining, trails and parks. Everything you need to make anything possible.”

But tensions were simmering beneath the Town’s shiny veneer. When Black families used the community pool, there were stares. Property was damaged and the wrong children were blamed. There were discussions popping up in the community Facebook group about who was using the basketball court and whether they belonged in the Town at all. A police cruiser followed a Black teenager one night.

Black residents and employees of the adjoining Studio began to feel like something was very off. Twenty people, eight of whom spoke anonymously because they feared retribution, said they had experienced or witnessed the kind of discrimination that’s more veiled and understated than the type of behavior that typically captures headlines. What they described was systemic, woven into everyday interactions and business exchanges. Black former employees of Trilith Studios and Trilith Development, the two companies that operate the enterprise, told BuzzFeed News they were reprimanded or fired for asking for more responsibilities and leadership opportunities. Black residents described being treated differently on issues from home repairs to how their children were perceived by neighbors. Afraid of alienating themselves in their new neighborhood, they said, they stayed silent.

That is until March, when a Ring camera recorded a white resident ranting at her husband outside her Black neighbors’ house, referring to its occupants as the n-word. The racist incident sparked a reckoning as some Black residents realized that they were far from alone in feeling like outsiders in a place sold on belonging. Two Black homeowners, however, told BuzzFeed News during a visit that the Town has been a place where they and their children feel at home among like-minded individuals, including the Chick-fil-A executives who make up some of their neighbors.

Largely, members of the community said they still believed in Trilith’s vision and wanted to make it better. They demanded changes to Trilith’s leadership structure, held emergency community meetings, and wanted to talk to Cathy. Some people, fed up with issues with their homes, along with frustrations about how racist incidents were being handled, chose to leave altogether.

The issues plaguing Trilith, white and Black employees and residents say, are largely the result of its circle of executives and Cathy — who has been open about how his Baptist faith influences his business and his personal stance against marriage equality — envisioning harmony in the Town without taking into account what that means for people who aren’t white or evangelical Christians. Residents and former employees told BuzzFeed News there were few people of color in leadership roles, no place to file complaints, and no forum giving people at all levels of the community a place to be heard.

BuzzFeed News reached out to Cathy, Town President Rob Parker, and Trilith Studios President Frank Patterson with a specific list of allegations from employees, former employees, and members of the community. Stephen Brown, a Trilith resident who handles public relations for the Town, said he would handle the response for all parties.

“Trilith is a place for everyone, and this story is incomplete, inaccurate and mischaracterizes the mission we devote ourselves to daily in providing a supportive and collaborative place,” his statement said.

Brown and Trilith declined multiple times to respond to questions about what was inaccurate.

That “supportive and collaborative” environment is there, some Black residents agreed, but only if you fit into it in a certain way.

“It is reality, all of us waving to one another and getting along — until you step out of line,” said Keyania Otobor, who lives in Trilith and works as a realtor in the area. “Once you step out of line, which is essentially what we have done, that’s when you see the other reality behind the reality. The darker side. The side where there is still white supremacy going on.”