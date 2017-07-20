BuzzFeed News

Artists Remember Linkin Park's Chester Bennington On Social Media

Artists Remember Linkin Park's Chester Bennington On Social Media

Artists shared their shock and sorrow and paid tribute to the iconic rock singer, who died Thursday of an apparent suicide.

By Brianna Sacks

Brianna Sacks

Posted on July 20, 2017, at 4:17 p.m. ET

Chester Bennington, the lead singer of Linkin Park, died Thursday after an apparent suicide, prompting people from across the entertainment industry to share their shock, sorrow, and tributes.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

Bennington died on the birthday of Soundgarden's Chris Cornell, his good friend who killed himself in May. He would have been 53 on Thursday. Cornell's wife, Vicky, tweeted, "Just when I thought my heart couldn't break any more..."

Just when I thought my heart couldn't break any more.....I love you T
Vicky Cornell @vickycornell

Just when I thought my heart couldn't break any more.....I love you T

His bandmate, Mike Shinoda, also tweeted that he was "shocked and heartbroken."

Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one.
Mike Shinoda @mikeshinoda

Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one.

A slew of artists from all genres of music also shared tributes to the 41-year-old rocker on social media.

My heart is shattered. I can't fucking believe this is real. Crying writing this now. Destroyed.
Kolony July 21 @steveaoki

My heart is shattered. I can't fucking believe this is real. Crying writing this now. Destroyed.

"I am in tears. Chester just told me how happy he was....he was a sweet and talented man...," said Nikki Sixx, cofounder of Mötley Crüe.

I am in tears.Chester just told me how happy he was…..He was such a sweet and talented man……Ifeel so sad for his family,band mates and fans
Nikki Sixx @NikkiSixx

I am in tears.Chester just told me how happy he was…..He was such a sweet and talented man……Ifeel so sad for his family,band mates and fans

RIP Chester. Tragic ending. Condolences his family and friends and Linkin Park 🙏🏾
Lil Chano From 79th @chancetherapper

RIP Chester. Tragic ending. Condolences his family and friends and Linkin Park 🙏🏾

"Salutes and Condolences to Mike and Your band mates and big love and Condolences…," hip-hop artist Killer Mike wrote on Instagram.

Instagram: @killermike

Paramore's Hayley Williams shared a poignant, emotional take on Twitter, writing: "Artists are ppl compelled to bring beauty into a world that can be so dark. makes sense then that artists are always conscious of darkness...... & maybe at times made more vulnerable by it? i don't know. life can be relentless."

@yelyahwilliams / Via Twitter: @yelyahwilliams

"Gonna miss you," Fred Durst, the singer from Limp Bizkit, captioned a photo of the two artists on Instagram.

Instagram: @freddurst

Brian Welch, one of the founders of Korn, remembered his "old friend."

Honestly, Chester's an old friend who we've hung with many times, and I have friends who are extremely close to... https://t.co/ouYoGIiZiD
Brian Welch @brianheadwelch

Honestly, Chester's an old friend who we've hung with many times, and I have friends who are extremely close to... https://t.co/ouYoGIiZiD

"He & @linkinpark are the kindest folks you could ever hope to meet," said singer Ryan Adams.

R.I.P Chester Bennington My thoughts are with his family &amp; friends today He &amp; @linkinpark are the kindest folks you… https://t.co/yo6HuUZ75g
Ryan Adams @TheRyanAdams

R.I.P Chester Bennington My thoughts are with his family &amp; friends today He &amp; @linkinpark are the kindest folks you… https://t.co/yo6HuUZ75g

"What an absolutely tragic loss," said Andy Biersak, the lead singer of rock band Black Veil Brides.

Completely stunned to hear of Chester Bennington's passing. My heart is with his family and friends, what an absolutely tragic loss.
Andy Biersack @andyblack

Completely stunned to hear of Chester Bennington's passing. My heart is with his family and friends, what an absolutely tragic loss.

RIP!! Chester Bennington🙏🏾🙏🏾
Cypress Hill ™ @cypresshill

RIP!! Chester Bennington🙏🏾🙏🏾

"Literally the most impressive talent I've ever seen live! Vocal beast!" Rihanna posted on Instagram.

Instagram: @badgalriri

"Thank you for sharing your greatness," wrote rapper Pusha T.

Chester it was truly a pleasure, thank you for sharing your greatness... #RIP #LinkinPark 🙏🏿
King Push @PUSHA_T

Chester it was truly a pleasure, thank you for sharing your greatness... #RIP #LinkinPark 🙏🏿

"Thank you for your music and incredible voice. Another legendary singer gone," tweeted rock band American Authors.

Chester Bennington thank you for your music and incredible voice. Another legendary singer gone. Sending our hearts 💔#rip #LinkinPark
American Authors @aauthorsmusic

Chester Bennington thank you for your music and incredible voice. Another legendary singer gone. Sending our hearts 💔#rip #LinkinPark

Nickelback tweeted Bennington's lyric, "When life leaves us blind, love keeps us kind," adding, "Rest easy sir."

"When life leaves us blind, love keeps us kind." - Chester Bennington. Rest easy sir.
Nickelback @Nickelback

"When life leaves us blind, love keeps us kind." - Chester Bennington. Rest easy sir.

"Oh dear God. Massive R.I.P to Chester Bennington of @linkinpark this BREAKS OUR HEART," said OneRepublic.

Oh dear God. Massive R.I.P to Chester Bennington of @linkinpark this BREAKS OUR HEART. Suicide is the devil on earth walking amongst us 😞
OneRepublic @OneRepublic

Oh dear God. Massive R.I.P to Chester Bennington of @linkinpark this BREAKS OUR HEART. Suicide is the devil on earth walking amongst us 😞

"No words. So heartbroken," tweeted Imagine Dragons.

no words. so heartbroken. RIP Chester Bennington.
Imagine Dragons @Imaginedragons

no words. so heartbroken. RIP Chester Bennington.

"Rock and roll will never fill the space he left," said Ryan Key, the former lead singer of Yellowcard.

Each time I was lucky enough to be around @ChesterBe, he was an encouraging, positive force. Rock and roll will nev… https://t.co/IOho8NyBv7
Ryan Key @williamryankey

Each time I was lucky enough to be around @ChesterBe, he was an encouraging, positive force. Rock and roll will nev… https://t.co/IOho8NyBv7

"Can't even fathom the news...going to have LP on repeat all day," said Michael Clifford, the guitarist from 5 Seconds of Summer.

can't even fathom the news about Chester Bennington. going to have LP on repeat all day. Rest In Peace.
michael @Michael5SOS

can't even fathom the news about Chester Bennington. going to have LP on repeat all day. Rest In Peace.

"Chester Bennington has always been someone that I've looked up to. I can't believe he's gone," tweeted Geoff Wigington, from the rock band Waterparks.

Twitter: @underscoregeoff

"A voice of a generation," said English rock band You Me at Six.

Our thoughts are with Chester Bennington's family &amp; all of Linkin Park at this remarkably difficult time. A voice of a generation. X
You Me At Six @youmeatsix

Our thoughts are with Chester Bennington's family &amp; all of Linkin Park at this remarkably difficult time. A voice of a generation. X

"Lost another one," wrote DJ group Cash Cash, adding that they were playing Linkin Park's "In the End" on repeat.

lost another one. tossing this on repeat RIP @ChesterBe #chesterbennington 😰😰😰 https://t.co/VGsdk3n88n
Cash Cash @cashcash

lost another one. tossing this on repeat RIP @ChesterBe #chesterbennington 😰😰😰 https://t.co/VGsdk3n88n

Bennington is survived by his six children and wife Talinda Bennington.

