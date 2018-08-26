Here Are The Powerful Tributes Honoring John McCain

An American hero. A courageous senator with "unparalleled heart and service." A "truth teller." Senator John McCain's family, friends, and the politicians and world leaders he worked alongside for years, delivered powerful and emotional tributes following the news of his death Saturday.

A navy aviator who spent five years as a prisoner of war in Vietnam, and later rose through the Republican Party as a congressman, senator, and two-time presidential candidate, McCain was remembered for his decades of service, and for an independent streak that defined his storied military and political careers.

Immediately after news of his death broke, politicians who knew McCain, both as an ally and an opponent, paid tribute to his character, courage, and patriotism.