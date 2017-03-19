Dairy Queen AND Rita's Are Giving Out Free Dessert Today

Mondays are, well, Mondays. And today is the first day of spring — aka your ticket to not one but two free desserts at Dairy Queen and Rita's. Chill, amirite.

For the last 25 years, Rita’s has been giving away free frozen desserts to celebrate that winter is finally over. That is, if you're lucky enough to live in one of the 32 states that are home to the Italian ice and frozen custard shop.

"We believe it’s important to celebrate the everyday moments that make life special – from good grades on tests to job promotions, hitting the homerun in the little league game to a perfect pirouette in a ballet recital,” Mike Lorelli, CEO of the company, said in a statement.