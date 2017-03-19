BuzzFeed News

Dairy Queen AND Rita's Are Giving Out Free Dessert Today

You're welcome.

By Brianna Sacks

Headshot of Brianna Sacks

Brianna Sacks

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 19, 2017, at 6:54 p.m. ET

Mondays are, well, Mondays. And today is the first day of spring — aka your ticket to not one but two free desserts at Dairy Queen and Rita's. Chill, amirite.

Via Twitter: @RitasItalianIce, Via Twitter: @DairyQueen

For the last 25 years, Rita’s has been giving away free frozen desserts to celebrate that winter is finally over. That is, if you're lucky enough to live in one of the 32 states that are home to the Italian ice and frozen custard shop.

"We believe it’s important to celebrate the everyday moments that make life special – from good grades on tests to job promotions, hitting the homerun in the little league game to a perfect pirouette in a ballet recital,” Mike Lorelli, CEO of the company, said in a statement.

Dairy Queen is also handing out free cones to congratulate you on making it through another dark, sad hibernating period. It will also be collecting donations for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

Amy Sussman / AP Images for Dairy Queen

People are obviously here for it.

I'm going to all 3 Dairy Queen's tomorrow to get a free ice cream cone and I have no shame
Megan🌻 @meggymeg2000

I'm going to all 3 Dairy Queen's tomorrow to get a free ice cream cone and I have no shame

The only thing getting me through this Sunday is knowing there's free Rita's tomorrow.
Marielle Whalen @marielle_whalen

The only thing getting me through this Sunday is knowing there's free Rita's tomorrow.

Us all today, probably.

monday, march 20th is free cone day at dairy queen.
beck @aIgeesmith

monday, march 20th is free cone day at dairy queen.

So go get a cone, ice, or both, and treat your Monday like it's Friday.

Giphy
