New Zealand's Largest Auction Site Is Halting The Sale Of Semiautomatic Weapons After The Christchurch Mosque Attack

Trade Me, which bills itself as New Zealand's largest and most popular auction and classifieds site, said Monday that it is halting the sale of semiautomatic weapons on its platform in response to the country's largest mass shooting in recent history.

Jon Macdonald, the company's CEO, said in a statement that the platform "has listened to public sentiment" after Friday's terrorist attack in Christchurch and will "remove all semi-automatic firearms sales and parts associated with those weapons today" until further direction from the government.

New Zealand politicians are holding a cabinet meeting Monday to discuss and outline a ban on military-style semiautomatic weapons a days after country's prime minister vowed to enact tighter gun control laws.

The suspected primary shooter had used five guns, including semiautomatic weapons and shotguns, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.



"We’ve had a lot of contact from Kiwis over the weekend about this issue, and many felt that we should stop the sale of these items in the wake of this attack," MacDonald said. "We’ve listened to these sentiments and we’ve put this ban in place while we await clear direction from the government."

On social media following the attack, people called on the website to change its policies.