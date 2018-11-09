"For two months, I was wondering how I was going to make this play real for myself because I didn’t have anything to relate it to. Now it’s too easy."

Brianna Sacks / BuzzFeed News Cal Lutheran theater students discuss the future of their play based on the Columbine school massacre one day after the Thousand Oaks mass shooting nearby.

THOUSAND OAKS, California — They had just wrapped their last dress rehearsal when their phones started buzzing at once. Still in costume, dressed as teens from the Columbine school massacre 20 years earlier, the students from California Lutheran University’s small theater department watched stunned as alerts and texts poured in about a shooting at their college’s main neighborhood bar. It was around midnight and practice had gone late. The department’s production, Columbinus, was set to premiere Thursday night to a sold out crowd of about 200 people. As the associate artistic director announced, "it could not feel more immediate;" it was a topic "ripped from today’s headlines." In two acts, the small cast had planned to delve into the 1999 Colorado school shooting that killed 12 students and one teacher, rocking the nation before most of the actors were even born. For two months, the 11 students had watched documentaries, poured over police evidence, interviews with survivors, researched the mental health issues of the gunmen, and tried to put themselves in the shoes of teenagers experiencing a mass shooting. But as they were finishing their final run-through, a gunman stormed into a packed country bar a few miles miles away during its weekly “college night,” killing 12 people, including a recent graduate of the university. The shooter was also found dead inside.

Mark J. Terrill / AP People comfort each other as they stand near the scene of the shooting.

“We all immediately started calling people. Our parents were calling us. We all know so many people who went there who were regulars that I didn’t even know where to start,” said Victoria Karr, who plays Faith in the play. “I knew I was going to know someone who died.” She did. Her friend’s fiancé, 23-year-old Justin Meek, died trying to help people escape the Borderline Bar & Grill. Jordan Erickson, a junior, was in the same select choir group with Meek before he graduated last year. “For two months, I was wondering how I was going to make this play real for myself because I didn’t have anything to relate it to. Now it’s too easy,” Erickson said as he leaned back in his chair. “Every time we’ve done this show we’re able to leave it in the theater and go back to our safe lives and now our lives aren’t safe anymore.” Their play is now on hold as their small, quiet campus tucked in the suburbs of Thousand Oaks has transformed into a surreal kind of mourning center. Students milled around aimlessly, red-eyed, dazed, and often bursting into tears or hugging people they saw crossing the quad area. Before the massacre at their college bar, Columbinus had sparked some contention on campus. Several students said people accused the theater department of glorifying the shooters at a time when social media has enabled the personas of shooters and their profiles to go viral and potentially inspire copy cats. About 12 hours after the mass shooting, the cast and others from Cal Lutheran’s tight-knit theater group sat somberly in a wide circle, clutching coffee and chocolate chip cookies someone’s mom had dropped off to discuss why they believe Columbinus should go on. They mulled over the importance of grief, of not shying away from or desensitizing the pain, of what the Parkland shooting survivors did, and why the community needs this production.

Brianna Sacks / BuzzFeed News

“This is the process: Showing up as a human being, allowing yourself to feel the feelings that you have and express them,” one person said as the room murmured in agreement. Through tears, a freshman said she grew up not wanting her back to the door “because I have learned that is dangerous.” “It happens everywhere,” she said. “This is the second safest city around or something like that. We need to push people to talk about this.” Another female student said her peers had been practicing for a mass shooting and now, “it’s very real to us.” “There was a gun threat during my senior year and I remember not knowing if I would see my mom again and we need to address this,” she said. “We’re the Lockdown Drill generation and we need that awareness to spread and I think it could be so impactful to have this conversation because I don’t want this to still be happening when I have kids.” Nia Bratton, a freshman who is part of the stage crew, said gun violence has defined her life. Growing up in Upland, California, gang violence was routine. She experienced her first shooting while at Pepper Tree Elementary School. About 10 years later, she lost a friend in the country music festival massacre in Las Vegas last year. Two other friends were injured. “I came to this school because it was so safe. I came to escape,” the 18-year-old said. “I don’t have my words quite yet, but we need this play to go on. That’s what these people want, is for us to back away. They want us to live in fear and shrink away and that gives them the power. That’s something we can’t do. We can’t not not go on with our own lives. We have to keep pushing and fighting back.”

