This 25-Year-Old Lost A Friend In The Borderline Shooting. Then She Helped Fire Evacuees

Adjusting an elderly woman's wheelchair so she could be closer to the window, Audrey Galvan says she is afraid of slowing down, because that means she is going to have to process the last 72 hours.

Thousand Oaks, California, where the 25-year-old grew up, is at the nexus of two wrenching and historic disasters: a mass shooting at a beloved country western bar and this weekend’s massively destructive wildfire.

On Thursday night, barely 24 hours after a gunman barged into the Borderline Bar and Grill and killed 12 people, powerful winds flung the fast-moving Woolsey fire along the hills and down into the suburban neighborhoods, filling cul-de-sacs with swirling embers and thick plumes of ash late.

Galvan lost a good friend in the Borderline shooting, and like much of the community had barely begun to mourn before evacuation alerts lit up her phone, presenting her with another crisis.

“How do you have time to plan memorials for people? We went from a massacre to a natural disaster and no one has anytime to catch their breath,” Galvan said, leaning against a white concrete ledge outside the Thousand Oaks’ Volunteer Center Saturday afternoon, where she had been helping fire evacuees for the past 48 hours. “You can't grieve or feel anything when you're being kicked out of your home.”

She had been at the center for about 48 hours straight. Everything before it feels like a blended blur. She got off work late Thursday night from her nannying job in nearby Woodland Hills, but couldn't get home because the roads were closed.

"The fire," she said. "I had forgotten that was happening."

She went to her friend Nancy Aguilar's house to stay the night. At 11:30 p.m., they got the buzzing emergency alert on their phones to evacuate.

As the quiet hours of Thursday seeped into Friday, the sky and hills above Thousand Oaks turned deep orange. An endless gale of sirens pierced the wind as authorities careened around neighborhoods, telling people to evacuate immediately, as their homes quickly became threatened by the infernos.

Thirty minutes later, Aguilar, who works with the Red Cross, was called in to help transition the teen center into an evacuation shelter. Not knowing where else to go, Galvan joined her.

The center's kitchen still had plastic containers of croissants and boxes of Lipton tea bags because, 24 hours earlier, it had transformed into a family reunification center as parents and other members of the community frantically tried to get in touch with loved ones after the Borderline shooting.