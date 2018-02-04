BuzzFeed News

HQ Fans Are Pissed And Deleting Their Apps After Discovering The Company Is Getting Funding From Peter Thiel

"Well, that was fun while it lasted."

By Brianna Sacks

Posted on February 4, 2018, at 1:47 a.m. ET

People on the internet heaved a collective, sad sigh this weekend, pulled out their phones, and deleted the HQ Trivia app after finding out it took funding from Peter Thiel, a controversial tech investor and Trump backer.

Fuuuuck @hqtrivia provides a much needed break in the workday but their massive new investment from Peter Thiel is… https://t.co/RItCX0bzWR
Katie Roscher @ButtzGalore

Fuuuuck @hqtrivia provides a much needed break in the workday but their massive new investment from Peter Thiel is… https://t.co/RItCX0bzWR

As first reported by Recode on Thursday, HQ is reportedly getting $15 million in funding from Founders Fund, Thiel's venture capital firm.

Peter Thiel speaks during the final day of the Republican National Convention in 2016.
J. Scott Applewhite / AP

Peter Thiel speaks during the final day of the Republican National Convention in 2016.

For those of you who don't play religiously twice a day, HQ is a live trivia show app that has amassed a huge cult following. The app launched in August 2017, but has exploded in popularity over the last few months.

At a basketball game but can’t miss #HQTrivia @hqtrivia @ScottRogowsky
Brennan Hinson @brennanhinson

At a basketball game but can’t miss #HQTrivia @hqtrivia @ScottRogowsky

More than 1 million people tune in every day to try to win a few dollars.

Just gave birth and still playing HQ! @hqtrivia
Andy Crisp @acrisp00

Just gave birth and still playing HQ! @hqtrivia

@hqtrivia @ScottRogowsky we just won HQ from Cape Town!!! 18 Rand!! @NYUStern #DBiSouthAfrica
DaliaXtinaBarcelona @Dalia614

@hqtrivia @ScottRogowsky we just won HQ from Cape Town!!! 18 Rand!! @NYUStern #DBiSouthAfrica

Its host, Scott Rogowsky, also has a cult following.

SELFIE! Haaaaaaaaa. Thanks for a fun night @ScottRogowsky @hqtrivia
Bert @bertsesame

SELFIE! Haaaaaaaaa. Thanks for a fun night @ScottRogowsky @hqtrivia

But when the Recode article hit, some people's hearts just about broke.

Thiel is an awful person who took something important and beloved from the world. #DeleteHQ #gawker HQ Is Raising $… https://t.co/sTJfsq3txT
Steven Abt @steveabt

Thiel is an awful person who took something important and beloved from the world. #DeleteHQ #gawker HQ Is Raising $… https://t.co/sTJfsq3txT

"That was fun while it lasted," someone said.

Well, that was fun while it lasted. https://t.co/oSHPiHnF5K
Scott Bixby @scottbix

Well, that was fun while it lasted. https://t.co/oSHPiHnF5K

"*5 seconds later* we regret to inform you the silly cellphone quiz show is racist."

*5 seconds later* we regret to inform you the silly cellphone quiz show is racist https://t.co/7n09qYD248
Joel Pavelski @joelcifer

*5 seconds later* we regret to inform you the silly cellphone quiz show is racist https://t.co/7n09qYD248

People said they had played their last game.

I've been a big fan of HQ Trivia since their launch but I just played my last game. https://t.co/khIO9ZkMoZ
ᎷᎪᎢᎢ ᎻᎪᏌᏩᎻᎬY @mathowie

I've been a big fan of HQ Trivia since their launch but I just played my last game. https://t.co/khIO9ZkMoZ

And paid their respects. RIP.

RIP HQ (2017-2018) https://t.co/sTvfsTDCE1
Marty Sliva @McBiggitty

RIP HQ (2017-2018) https://t.co/sTvfsTDCE1

They felt they had been bamboozled and Milkshake Ducked. (If you want to know what that other internet phenomenon is, read here.)

milkshake duck'd again https://t.co/FcvaBgBbRg
John Edwards @John_Edwards_

milkshake duck'd again https://t.co/FcvaBgBbRg

While many HQ fans quickly started looking at their once-beloved app with disdain, quite a few people pointed out the hypocrisy in deleting the app, since Founders Fund has also funneled money into companies like Spotify, Airbnb, Lyft, and Facebook.

To all the folks vowing to delete HQ Trivia after learning of its backing from Founders Fund, will you also be dele… https://t.co/Blk2qoJqW7
Teddy Schleifer @teddyschleifer

To all the folks vowing to delete HQ Trivia after learning of its backing from Founders Fund, will you also be dele… https://t.co/Blk2qoJqW7

goddammit peter thiel ruins everything
yeslie @LesHorn

goddammit peter thiel ruins everything

