Waffle House Shooting Suspect Travis Reinking Was Obsessed With Taylor Swift And Said He Wanted To Marry Her

A former coworker and friend of suspected Waffle House shooter Travis Reinking said he and his employers told the Secret Service last summer that the 29-year-old was having mental health issues, months before he was accused of killing four people and wounding two more at a Nashville area restaurant.



Shortly after Reinking was arrested at the White House in July 2017, a federal agent traveled to Salida, Colorado, to meet with the owners and employees of Rocky Mountain Crane Service, where Reinking had worked for about six months, the former coworker, John Turley, told BuzzFeed News.

"The Secret Service was at our office right after the White House thing," Turley said. "They called here and said they were coming to interview everyone. We all had a meeting and we told the agent that he didn't seem to be violent but that he really needed help."

"That was it. We never heard back from them," Turley added. "He said, 'We'll look into it,' but apparently they didn't. Nobody did."

Nashville authorities have charged Reinking with four counts of murder, as well as four counts of attempted murder and one count of unlawfully possessing a gun. He is currently under intense mental health and suicide watch and will soon be placed in solitary confinement, authorities said Tuesday.

Reinking is accused of pulling up to the Waffle House restaurant in Antioch, Tennessee, shortly before 3:30 a.m. Sunday, naked except for a green jacket, before pulling out an AR-15 rifle and opening fire on employees and customers, then leading authorities on a sprawling 34-hour search. The motive for the shooting is still "undetermined," authorities said this week.

But in the months and years leading up to Sunday's massacre, Reinking left a trail of red flags, including several bizarre and concerning encounters with law enforcement in his home state of Illinois and in Colorado, where he lived for about six months beginning in late 2016.

Paranoid, quiet, and erratic, he appears to have believed deeply that people were constantly watching him, monitoring his moves, and breaking into his electronic devices, according to records obtained by BuzzFeed News.

He also appears to have been acutely preoccupied with pop star Taylor Swift. Turley, his 52-year-old former coworker, said that Reinking expressed a desire to marry Swift, claimed he had purchased a $14,000 ring for her, and even drove across several states to California to try to see her.

Illinois police reports from May 2016 and August 2017 suggest that Reinking also feared Swift, telling local authorities near his hometown of Morton, Illinois, that the musician was harassing him and trying to hack into his phone and bank accounts. Reinking's former coworkers and employers in Colorado have said he shared similar sentiments with them as well.

"Whenever he got a little agitated, it had to do with Taylor Swift," Turley said. "When they were still looking for him in Tennessee, I told the detective who was interviewing us, 'If Taylor Swift has a house around there, go check her closets, her basement.'"

Illinois police reports also paint a portrait of a fretful, volatile young man who, in one instance, blew up at an employee of his father's crane company, waved an AR-15 rifle around before putting it in his car, and then drove to a local swimming pool while wearing a women's pink overcoat before diving into the water and exposing himself.

