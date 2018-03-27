The states say asking residents if they are citizens is "illegal" and could hurt their representation in Congress and cut vital funds they receive from the government.

At least 15 states are banding together to sue the Trump administration to block the inclusion of a controversial question about citizenship status on the 2020 census, a query that has not appeared on the decennial survey since 1950.

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman announced Tuesday that his office was preparing a "multi-state lawsuit" to also challenge the citizenship question. By evening, at least 15 states had promised to join the effort, Amy Spitalnick, a spokeswoman with the attorney general's office, told BuzzFeed News.

Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Washington are some of the states backing New York's suit, according to the New York Times. California filed its own lawsuit Monday night.

“The census is supposed to count everyone,” Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said in a statement. “This is a blatant and illegal attempt by the Trump administration to undermine that goal, which will result in an undercount of the population and threaten federal funding for our state and cities.”

The move, announced in a letter from Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, sparked an immediate backlash among Democrats and human rights groups who said it would reduce response rates and adversely affect states with large immigrant populations.

The decision to include a citizenship question came at the request of the Department of Justice, which in December said it needed the information to better enforce the Voting Rights Act and guard against racial discrimination in voting.

The Commerce Department ultimately agreed.



"Having citizenship data at the census block level will permit more effective enforcement of the VRA," the department said Monday. Ross, it said, "determined that obtaining complete and accurate information to meet this legitimate government purpose outweighed the limited potential adverse impacts."

Democrats and civil rights groups blasted the decision, painting it as another tool the Trump administration could wield to intimidate and single out immigrant communities, as well as pull money and influence away from the states where those immigrants live.

"Adding a citizenship question may deter participation from immigrant households, that are largely in poor neighborhoods, thus stripping these communities of the scant funds they receive," said Ben Monterroso, executive director of Mi Familia Vota, which works to register Latino voters.

"The president cannot demonize immigrants, threaten them with deportations and family separation, and then expect them to trust the government with sensitive information," he said. "This question is being added to ignore our presence, but you cannot ignore our contributions."