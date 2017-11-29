The Air Force Repeatedly Failed To Report Violent Service Members To The FBI's Gun Database

The Air Force is changing how it reports service members' criminal records after finding that dozens of convictions were never submitted to the FBI's background check system.

Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson and Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Goldfein brief the media on the state of the Air Force and the situation with Texas church shooter Devin Kelley, at the Pentagon on Nov. 9.

The US Air Force is changing how it reports service members' criminal history to the FBI after finding that the service had failed to register several dozen convictions, including domestic violence charges against the Texas church gunman, with the national background check database.

After a preliminary review revealed "reporting deficiencies" that led to several dozen cases in which the Air Force did not properly report the military criminal history of its service members, officials said Tuesday that the branch will alter how it reviews and registers offenses with the FBI's National Crime Information Center (NCIC).

“The error in the Kelley case was not an isolated incident and similar reporting lapses occurred at other locations,” the Air Force said in a statement. “Although policies and procedures requiring reporting were in place, training and compliance measures were lacking.”

Officials said that the unreported convictions have now been submitted to the FBI.

Since 2002, there have been about 60,000 instances in which violent offenses should have been registered with the FBI, the Air Force said Tuesday. All of those cases are now being reviewed to see how many were actually submitted, officials said, although they declined to say how many of those reviews have been completed.

The policy and procedural changes come nearly a month after the Air Force acknowledged that it never sent Texas shooter Devin Kelley's domestic violence conviction to the NCIC database. In 2012, while stationed at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico, Kelley was charged with assault and sentenced to military confinement. He was subsequently demoted to the lowest possible rank, the Air Force said.



Kelley's military criminal record should have prevented him from purchasing a gun. But because the charges were never submitted to the FBI, he was able to pass four background checks for gun purchases over several years, including a purchase of the rifle which he used to shoot and kill 26 people at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, earlier this month.