A Texas Student Has Been Charged With Murder In The Fatal Shooting Of A Campus Police Officer

A 19-year-old Texas Tech student has been charged with capital murder after he confessed to shooting and killing a campus police officer who was booking him on a drug charge.

School officials on Tuesday identified the officer as Floyd East Jr. a 48-year-old from El Paso, Texas, who had been with the Texas Tech Police Department since December 2014. He leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

On Monday night, Texas Tech Police went to Daniels' dorm room after receiving reports of a student acting erratically and possibly possessing a weapon, university police chief Kyle Bonath said in a press conference the following afternoon.

After entering his room to conduct a welfare check, officers allegedly found drug paraphernalia "present in the dorm." Bonath said the 19-year-old then "showed up and was also in possession of drug paraphernalia." East arrested Daniels and took him to the police station for questioning.

At the station, Bonath said "the student pulled a gun and fatally shot Officer East" in the head and fled the scene on foot.

East had been completing paperwork for Daniels' arrest at the computers in the briefing room, Tyler Snelson, another campus police officer, told Lubbock Police detectives, according to Daniels' arrest warrant.

The teenager was not wearing handcuffs at the time. Snelson stepped out of the room and then heard a bang. When he went back, he found East with a gunshot wound and Daniels was nowhere to be found. A 45 caliber RP shell casing was sitting near the fallen officer, who was missing his body camera. His pistol was still in his holster.

The campus was immediately placed on lockdown for more than an hour.

During the lockdown, the school's counseling center told police that Daniels' family had called, expressing concern that he might have a weapon and was making comments about suicide.