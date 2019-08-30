Texas Governor Says "Mistakes Were Made" Sending Anti-Immigrant Mailer The Day Before El Paso Massacre

After nearly a week of silence regarding an anti-immigrant fundraising letter, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Thursday that "mistakes were made" in sending out a mailer that called on his supporters “take matters into our own hands" to defend the state against "illegals" a day before a gunman drove to El Paso to kill Mexicans and Latinos in an El Paso Walmart.

In response to a reporter's question about the mailer, the Republican governor said he met with members of the El Paso legislative delegation for about an hour and told the press that a "course correction had been made."

The letter, dated the day before a 21-year-old white supremacist opened fire and killed 22 people inside the Walmart, garnered controversy and condemnation for its alarmist rhetoric against immigrants that urged supporters to “take matters into our own hands” to "defend" Texas.

The El Paso shooter said in a lengthy manifesto that he was motivated by a hatred of immigrants and that he was “defending his country from cultural and ethnic replacement brought on by an invasion.”



The two-page letter hammered the same flagrant, false, anti-immigrant rhetoric Republicans, emboldened by Trump, have been touting for years: that good, “law-abiding” Americans are in danger as “drug traffickers and violent gangs swarm our border.”

Before kicking off the second meeting of the Texas Safety Commission, formed after the massacre and comprised of lawmakers, gun activists, and family members of the victims, Abbott said he discussed the mailer with El Paso representatives and “emphasized the importance of making sure that rhetoric will not be used in any dangerous way.”