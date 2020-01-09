A Man Allegedly Stuffed His Girlfriend's Baby In A Backpack And Left Her In The Trunk Of His Car

A 27-year-old Texas man is facing murder charges after police say he stuffed his girlfriend's baby into a backpack and left her in the trunk of his car for more than five hours.

On Tuesday morning, Trevor Rowe picked up 10-month-old Marion Jester-Montoya from the apartment he shares with his girlfriend, the baby's mother. He then took her to his job site, police said.

Marion's family told BuzzFeed News that Rowe works for the mother's family as a roofer.

At first, Rowe put the baby in a backpack and put her on the front passenger seat floorboard for several hours, checking on her periodically, he told Lubbock police in his arrest warrant. At one point, she had crawled out of the backpack, so he put her back inside.

Around lunchtime, he returned to the car and saw that Marion was still breathing, but crying. He zipped up the backpack and went and got some fast food. After his break, he moved the baby, still zipped up, into his trunk through the backseat, where she was left for five hours, police said.

When he came back around 5 p.m., Marion had stopped breathing. Rowe then called 911 and drove to an intersection, where he attempted CPR and waited for an ambulance, according to his statement to police.

First responders took the baby to University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Police took Rowe into custody after he told them that he had put her in a backpack and left her in his car for nearly the entire day. He is currently at the Lubbock County Detention Center on a warrant for capital murder. His bond is set at $2 million, police said.