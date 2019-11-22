A 13-Year-Old Allegedly Threatened To Shoot His Classmates And An AR-15 Was Found In His Home

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said Friday that it arrested a 13-year-old boy for allegedly threatening to carry out a mass shooting at his middle school. Deputies found an unregistered AR-15 rifle, ammunition, and list of students and teachers' names at his home.

The student attends Ánimo Mae Jemison Charter Middle School in Willowbrook, in South Los Angeles. The boy allegedly planned to attack the campus on Friday, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said at a news conference.

The boy told several students he was going to shoot them, and the students then told their teacher about the threats, Villanueva said. The teachers alerted the administration, which immediately contacted the sheriff's department.

"In this case, the fact that people stepped forward and said what they heard led us to be able to stop a tragedy today," Villanueva said.

Deputies searched the teen's home, where they found a rifle with a high-capacity magazine, about 100 rounds of ammunition, and a "rudimentary hand-drawn map of the school as well as a list containing names of both students and staff members from the school," the sheriff said.

Authorities also arrested an adult relative of the student on suspicion of making criminal threats, though they did not explain how the family member was involved.

The weapon is unregistered and Villanueva said the department is "trying to find the origin of it." It has a serial number.

"It does not appear to be a 'ghost gun,'" the sheriff said, a term used to describe a self-assembled, unregistered, and thus untraceable firearm. The teen who killed two students at Saugus High School last week used this type of "kit" gun.

The sheriff also noted that this threat does not appear to be a copy cat–style attack and said that, to his knowledge, the middle schooler did not mention any other shootings as inspiration.