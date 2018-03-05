BuzzFeed News

The South Is Having A Heart Attack Over This Photo Of Brooklyn Barbecue

"Who did this!??"

By Brianna Sacks

Brianna Sacks

Last updated on March 5, 2018, at 4:03 p.m. ET

Posted on March 4, 2018, at 9:02 p.m. ET

On Sunday morning, Munchies posed a profound, thought-provoking question: "Why is Brooklyn barbecue taking over the world?" The question was accompanied by a very stark photo of said Brooklyn barbecue.

The story delves into how renowned Brooklyn-based restaurant Fette Sau has sparked a BBQ movement that veers away from the Southern style, which the writer claims is now "spreading, very quickly and without warning, to every fucking corner of the world."

However, as author Nicholas Gill pointed out on Monday, the article is from 2014 and "Vice keeps republishing it every so often with that photo and a clickybaity headline to draw up controversy."

"I wrote that article five years ago in probably 30 minutes and was just reporting on what I was witnessing—how a Brooklyn barbecue place was influencing other cities," Gill continued. "They also keep using a photo that shouldn't really be used because it's not representative of Fette Sau or Brooklyn barbecue."

Although Gill snapped what is now arguably one of the most controversial photos of all time on his iPhone, the writer and photographer said "he was more commenting on the aesthetic than the food."

"I really wish they didn't use that photo," he chuckled.

Well regardless, people on Twitter saw the photo of this barbecue situation and had a fucking heart attack.

I mean full-on code red.

Southerners sounded the alarm: "Who did this!??"

"BBQ EMERGENCY: As a native Texan, I almost feel ashamed for looking at this picture..."

"Bless y'alls hearts if y'all think this is anything closely resembling BBQ," wrote a user named Dolly who suggested it was actually a photo of "a tray of food served at a prison."

Someone else attested to this.

Another person said his family would "laugh out loud" if this plate of food was put in front of them.

Alarmed Americans quickly starting responding with photos of what "a BBQ plate should look like."

Plates filled to the brim with pork, brisket, beans, cornbread, and mac and cheese, all covered in BBQ sauce, soon filled the thread.

Texans obviously had a big laugh and also declared the Munchies photo an abomination.

The hullabaloo over the Brooklyn barbecue even united staunch barbecue partisans, who set aside the age-old debate over whether the Kansas City style is better than Texas 'cue. That's how seriously offended everyone was.

The trendy, aesthetically pleasing plate obviously got memed.

With people turning basic, gross-looking food into haughty, aggrandized dishes.

(But, like, what the actual F is this, Cleveland?!?!)

Bagel bite pizzas are truly a delicacy, IMO.

Others were inspired by the "sophisticated" and "subtle complexities" of Brooklyn BBQ and created their own masterpieces.

Too real.

In the end, Gill said he found the entire reaction "really funny" and while he "likes barbecue, it's not the focus of my work."

And we were reminded that even though we are a large, diverse country that disagrees on many issues, we can still come together as Americans when someone fucks with barbecue.

