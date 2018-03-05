The South Is Having A Heart Attack Over This Photo Of Brooklyn Barbecue

On Sunday morning, Munchies posed a profound, thought-provoking question: "Why is Brooklyn barbecue taking over the world?" The question was accompanied by a very stark photo of said Brooklyn barbecue.

The story delves into how renowned Brooklyn-based restaurant Fette Sau has sparked a BBQ movement that veers away from the Southern style, which the writer claims is now "spreading, very quickly and without warning, to every fucking corner of the world."

However, as author Nicholas Gill pointed out on Monday, the article is from 2014 and "Vice keeps republishing it every so often with that photo and a clickybaity headline to draw up controversy."

"I wrote that article five years ago in probably 30 minutes and was just reporting on what I was witnessing—how a Brooklyn barbecue place was influencing other cities," Gill continued. "They also keep using a photo that shouldn't really be used because it's not representative of Fette Sau or Brooklyn barbecue."

Although Gill snapped what is now arguably one of the most controversial photos of all time on his iPhone, the writer and photographer said "he was more commenting on the aesthetic than the food."

"I really wish they didn't use that photo," he chuckled.