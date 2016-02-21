More Than 150 People Killed In One Of Syria's Deadliest Bombing Attacks

Blasts in the cities of Homs and Damascus killed more than 150 people on Sunday.

The scene after the attacks in Homs.

The dual blasts were one of the country's deadliest detonation attacks, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

More than 50 people, the majority of them civilians, died after two explosions tore through a regime-controlled neighborhood in Homs, the British-based observer group said, adding that the death toll could still climb due to the condition of some of the wounded.

A car blast followed by two suicide bombers killed more than 90 people and injured 150 in a Shiite suburb near Syria's capital of Damascus, the group said. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attacks on Twitter, state media reported.

"Footage from pro-Damascus television channels showed charred corpses buried by rubble, damage to shop fronts, and debris littering a wide area. Plumes of smoke rose from burning cars and wounded people walked around dazed," Reuters reported.



ISIS also claimed responsibility for last month's suicide attacks in Damascus, which killed 60 people.