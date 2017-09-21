An MSNBC Host Lost His Damn Mind Over A Malfunctioning Earpiece And It's A Wild Ride

Lawrence O'Donnell is the host of MSNBC's primetime show The Last Word , and on Aug. 29, his last words were quite something.

For a wild eight minutes between segments about President Donald Trump, O'Donnell loses his damn mind over a woman talking about a Labor Day special in his ear, hammering noises, and just a lot of "fucking out of control shit."

After wrapping up an on-script bit, O'Donnell hears some noise in his earpiece. His eyes widen. His face tightens.

“What’s going on, why am I losing this, why don’t I have sound,” he barks in a rising voice. “Who’s asking for a Labor Day rundown in my ear?”

“God dammit,” he mutters and slams his fists on the desk.

He pulls it together for the next scene, and then yells" “There’s insanity in the control room tonight!”

Enraged, he begins to visibly shake with anger, but manages to stay calm and read from the prompter.

“You have insanity in my earpiece,” he yells at his staff, face livid.

"Someone in that control room is out of control," he continues, steaming, shaking his head, and muttering "fuck" to himself.