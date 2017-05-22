"Stealthing" Your Partner During Sex Could Soon Be Classified As Sexual Assault

Lawmakers in two states introduced the first legislation in the nation that would redefine "stealthing" as rape and sexual assault.

Removing a condom or other protective device during sex without permission could become an act of sexual assault for the first time in the US under bills being introduced by lawmakers in Wisconsin and California.



Removing a condom without permission — known as "stealthing" — is not a new phenomenon, but garnered national attention last month after Yale Law School graduate Alexandra Brodsky published an article on how online groups are perpetuating and encouraging the practice.

Wisconsin Democratic Rep. Melissa Sargent was the first in the nation to propose a bill that would modify her state’s interpretation of consent to ensure that sex is not consensual if a “partner removes a sexually protective device, like a condom, during a sexual act without telling the other person who agreed to have sex with that device in tact,” she told to BuzzFeed News.

“We are learning that this is a common thing,” Sargent added. “A lot of people had felt like it was just them.”

The law would also apply to women regarding diaphragms, cervical caps, and other devices intended to prevent pregnancy. It has received 11 co-sponsors in the Assembly and the Senate and will be formally introduced this week, Britt Cudaback, Sargent's legislative assistant, told BuzzFeed News on Monday.

Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia of California also introduced legislation last week that would expand the state’s definition of rape to include tampering with a protective device during sex without the other person’s knowledge.

“This has happened to me,” Garcia said. “People are having a hard time with this idea because they’re like, ‘The sex is consensual.’"

In the United States, there is no law that explicitly addresses nonconsensual condom removal, so by legally classifying the act as sexual assault, Sargent and Garcia hope to magnify the issue at a national level and shift the conversation from the threads of Reddit to institutions like schools so people can understand it’s a violation.



"It’s no longer consensual if you take a condom off without my permission," Garcia said.

California law currently defines rape as penetration by a body part of a foreign object without consent. Removing a condom without asking during sex, the lawmakers say, means there is penetration without consent.

“It's about power and you think you have ownership of someone’s body and you don’t,” Garcia said.

If the law passes, anyone accused of stealthing could face rape charges and jail time.

Jenna Brown, who asked her name to be changed for this story, said she still feels “so violated and used” after a guy she had been seeing for a few months took his condom off while they were having sex last summer. She has since graduated from college, but told BuzzFeed News she still tries to convince herself what happened to her was not her fault.

“It was devastating,” the 22-year-old said. “Allowing myself to truly think what happened to me was sexual assault is going to help me heal.”

Brown is not alone. Similar stories and reactions are scattered across internet forums, with people describing their own experiences with men removing a condom during sex without their consent or knowledge, but not quite knowing if it was “wrong.”

"Their stories often start the same way, ’I’m not sure if this is rape, but...’” Brodsky said.

Discussion on Reddit mirror the ongoing debate among legal experts, victims' rights advocates, and politicians on how exactly to define and punish the act.