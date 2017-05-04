People In Flint Could Lose Their Homes If They Don't Pay Their Water Bills

People in Flint still can't drink the water from the tap, but they have to pay for it.

Rev. Deborah Conrad paused as she was shuffling papers, readying her church for what she expects to be an influx of Flint, Michigan, residents needing help to pay their water bills.



"Well, ya," she responds, a bit taken aback. "Basically everyone has had their water shut off. I don't know anyone who doesn't know someone whose water has been shut off."

Despite the round of water shutoffs in Flint, thousands of residents could now lose their homes because of unpaid water bills, even though the city's water system has been plagued by dangerous levels of lead and its pipes are still being replaced.

The city has sent out letters to about 8,000 residents last month warning them they could face tax liens on their homes for water and sewer bills that are more than six months past due, Al Mooney, of Flint's treasury department, told BuzzFeed News. The letters cover two years of overdue bills totaling more than $5 million. Flint officials say people need to pay for the tap water they've been using, despite the fact many still cannot drink it without an approved filter.

"These people don't have any money," said Conrad, whose Woodside Church redirected donations for years to help Flint families ensure that they have water. Now, those donations are being used to help residents avoid getting water shutdowns due to unpaid bills.

"With this new announcement of tax liens we're back in the fray," she said.

Conrad, who still tests her water for lead every week, said she pays about $100 a month for water. She noted that she lives alone and her usage is low, compared to what it would be for a family of three or four—and her account is up to date.

Kim Johnson Cooper wrote in a Facebook thread that her last bill was $120 for a household of three, Kathy Williams chimed in that her monthly water bill is about $90 for her and her husband, and William Hammond said he has a household of four adults and pays between $150-$180 every month.

More than 40% of Flint residents live in poverty and the average household makes about $25,000, so dolling out about $100 a month on water and sewer costs is hard to maintain for some already struggling to make ends meet.

