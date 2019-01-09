Chuck Schumer And Nancy Pelosi Responding To Trump's Border Speech Is Everybody's Disappointed Parents

Following President Donald Trump's televised speech about the imagined "border crisis" Tuesday, Democratic leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer took their own turn, getting behind a single podium to yet again repeat their rebuttals.

Despite the hype and hullaballoo surrounding the prime-time, Oval Office address, both speeches were short, anticlimactic, and generally devoid of news.

BUT fear not, because where politicians failed Tuesday, the internet delivered.

As Pelosi and Schumer addressed the nation, people started pointing out that they looked like parents — in particular, parents who are very disappointed in you and your screwups.