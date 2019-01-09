Chuck Schumer And Nancy Pelosi Responding To Trump's Border Speech Is Everybody's Disappointed Parents
“What did we say about smoking reefer in the backyard, KIMBERLEY!? What did we say?!”
Following President Donald Trump's televised speech about the imagined "border crisis" Tuesday, Democratic leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer took their own turn, getting behind a single podium to yet again repeat their rebuttals.
Despite the hype and hullaballoo surrounding the prime-time, Oval Office address, both speeches were short, anticlimactic, and generally devoid of news.
BUT fear not, because where politicians failed Tuesday, the internet delivered.
As Pelosi and Schumer addressed the nation, people started pointing out that they looked like parents — in particular, parents who are very disappointed in you and your screwups.
Cue a national flashback to all those "we're not mad, just disappointed" discussions you endured after you accidentally got that D in chemistry/rolled home at 1 a.m./thought that bottle in the freezer was just really cold water up for grabs, not vodka, my b.
People immediately began imagining and sharing "Chuck and Nancy as parents" reactions and the memes were spot on.
Like all those times you snuck dad's car out of the garage with the headlights off.
This situation has a lot of layers — but the expressions are on point.
Tfw your parents find your weed for like the fifth time...
"What did we say, KIMBERLEY? For god's sake, this is the last time!"
Or, for the teens, your Juul...
Or...your flags.
People also imagined Chuck and Nancy in other situations, like selling life insurance, or giving evidence of life as hostages.
They saw them as the creepy twin girls from The Shining, because, let's face it, we basically live there now.
As the famous 1930s painting, "American Gothic," by Grant Wood.
Accurate.
All jokes and memes aside, Chuck and Nancy could actually solve a serious American crisis that's been looming for weeks with no end in sight:
Sold.
Brianna Sacks is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
