The Santa Fe Shooter Barely Remembers The Morning Of The Massacre, His Lawyer Says

Santa Fe High School shooting suspect Dimitrios Pagourtzis only "remembers pieces" from the morning of the shooting, his lawyer told BuzzFeed News this week.

"Every indicator seems to show he was a pretty normal teenager until the morning of," Nicholas Poehl, who was hired by the Pagourtzis family, said. "And everyone is describing him that way."

"It's like he had a psychotic break," Poehl added about the 17-year-old.

Few details have emerged about Pagourtzis, who authorities say confessed shortly after he was arrested Friday. Stunned Santa Fe residents who knew Pagourtzis say it is still not clear what drove the shy teen they called Dmitri to gun down a first-period art class, killing 10 people and injuring 13 others.

"Something must have snapped," Poehl said. "Maybe it had been building up for a while. The pieces still aren't adding up."

The teen is now being held on charges of capital murder and aggravated assault of a public servant in connection to the shooting. Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset told BuzzFeed News Wednesday that the teen has been on suicide watch, and is being closely monitored in the county's detention facility.

It is still unclear what Pagourtzis’s legal defense will be, but proving the suspect is incompetent or insane in Texas “is a bigger, more significant hurdle compared to other states,” noted Allen Pace, the chief lobbyist with the Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association, who has been practicing criminal law in the state for 39 years.

Under state law, Pagourtzis's defense team will have to show evidence of a “severe mental disease or defect” that would render him unable to understand “right” from “wrong.” But in Texas, “wrong” is defined more from a legal standpoint, not a moral one, Pace said. Texas law also requires proof of an “extreme delusional state that caused [the defendant] to misperceive the very nature of their acts.”

However, given Pagourtzis's age, Pace said his lawyers might be able to prove that the teen had underlying mental health issues that never sparked concern.

“A teenager that was withdrawn doesn’t send out a red flag,” he said. “In that age group it’s a big stigma and high school can be an extremely tough place. Even if you have someone that may be found not insane by a court procedure or professionals doesn’t mean there aren’t mental health issues there, and they could argue that.”