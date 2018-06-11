Robert De Niro Said "Fuck Trump" During The Tony Awards

Robert De Niro stirred things up at the Tony Awards Sunday night when he suddenly, repeatedly, and gleefully declared, "Fuck Trump," eliciting a shrieking standing ovation from a very flabbergasted Broadway audience.

“I'm going to say one thing: Fuck Trump," the actor said from the stage at Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan. "It’s no longer ‘Down with Trump,’ it’s ‘Fuck Trump.'"

He then pumped both fists as the floored audience laughed, then clapped, and then rose to their feet, cheering.

Once they realized what was happening, they were definitely here for the moment.

De Niro did not elaborate, or offer any kind of explanation for the invective. Instead, once the audience had calmed themselves down, he segued right into his prepared — and expletive-free — introduction of Bruce Springsteen, which was still tinted with a political message.

“In these perilous times, you rock the vote, always fighting for truth, transparency, and integrity in government," he remarked. "Boy, do we need that now!”