An 8-Year-Old Girl Had A Terrifying Exchange With A Stranger After He Hacked Her Family's Ring Camera

Alyssa LeMay knew someone was watching her because the blue light from the Ring camera perched in her bedroom was blinking. She'd wandered in moments earlier, lured by eerie music and strange sounds. Then a strange man said, "Hello there."

The 8-year-old gasped and jerked her head, trying to figure out where the voice was coming from. Confused, she picked up her toys, putting them to her ear, and walked backward across the carpet, scanning the large room she shares with her two other sisters.

Moments later, the man started screaming a racial slur at her over and over until Alyssa responded by screaming, "What? I can't hear you!"

On the night of Dec. 4, a stranger hacked into the LeMay family's Ring security system and watched them move around their home in Nesbit, Mississippi. For nearly 10 minutes, he interacted with Alyssa. He could see her, talk to her, and had access to a second system placed in her baby sister's room downstairs.

Thinking it was her younger sister playing music, the third grader wandered upstairs to her room as the eerie song, “Tiptoe Through the Tulips," blared from the Ring camera. The man proceeded to tell her to go call her "mommy" the n-word and demand that she repeat it back to him: "Come on girl, say it with me."

"Mom?" Alyssa asked, confused. "Who is that?



"I'm your best friend," the replied. "You can do whatever you want right now. You can mess up your room, you can break your TV. You can do whatever you want."

Terrified, the little girl yelled at the empty room again, asking, "Who is that?"

"I'm your best friend," he repeated. "Santa Claus."

The little girl then left her room, telling the camera, "I don’t know who you are."

Ashley LeMay, Alyssa's mom, called that night "her worst nightmare. The mother of four wants to know how hackers were able to breach the Amazon-owned product and compromise their privacy, a question other families have also been asking.

Over the past few weeks, several Ring customers across the country have detailed their own terrifying hacking experiences, publishing grainy videos showing strange voices coming across their systems.

On Sunday, someone broke into the Brown family's Ring camera in Florida and started making racist comments about their son, calling him a "baboon," NBC 2 reported. The 15-year-old wasn't in the room, making his parents think that the man had been watching them for longer than those few minutes.

There's even an entire podcast dedicated to hackers taking over people's smarthome cameras and harassing them, which Vice investigated.