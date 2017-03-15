Rachel Maddow Took Forever To Reveal Trump’s Tax Returns And The Internet Exploded

In case you were living under a rock Tuesday, MSNBC's Rachel Maddow stunned the internet with news that she had information on President Donald Trump's elusive tax returns.

Me: I'm done with reading anything about Trump, it's mentally and emotionally draining. Rachel Maddow: I have Trum… https://t.co/EmkiPZ57H7

So by the time The Rachel Maddow Show came on at 9 p.m. ET, Twitter looked like this:

Instead of immediately diving into the exclusive information, however, Maddow meandered through background and analysis. That did not go over well.

Maddow: "It would be helpful to see his tax returns" me, waiting for her to release them:

Even outlets like the Daily Beast and the Washington Post published the leaked documents before as Maddow continued to hype her story.

After 19 minutes without any mention as to what she actually had on Trump, Twitter lost its damn mind.

When she finally disclosed the two pages from Trump's 2005 1040 form, they revealed little more than what the president had already released.

On Wednesday, Maddow defended her handling of the story, telling the Associated Press that people created their own frenzied expectations. She argued that she never misrepresented what she had and contextualizing before divulging the information was vital to "explain the weight of it and why it is important."

“Because I have information about the president doesn’t mean that it’s necessarily a scandal,” she said. “It doesn’t mean that it’s damning information. If other people leapt to that conclusion without me indicating that it was, that hype is external to what we did.”