BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Rachel Maddow Took Forever To Reveal Trump’s Tax Returns And The Internet Exploded

news

Rachel Maddow Took Forever To Reveal Trump’s Tax Returns And The Internet Exploded

"Rachel Maddow is the Ryan Seacrest of breaking news."

By Brianna Sacks

Headshot of Brianna Sacks

Brianna Sacks

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on March 15, 2017, at 6:30 p.m. ET

Posted on March 14, 2017, at 10:37 p.m. ET

In case you were living under a rock Tuesday, MSNBC's Rachel Maddow stunned the internet with news that she had information on President Donald Trump's elusive tax returns.

BREAKING: We've got Trump tax returns. Tonight, 9pm ET. MSNBC. (Seriously).
Rachel Maddow MSNBC @maddow

BREAKING: We've got Trump tax returns. Tonight, 9pm ET. MSNBC. (Seriously).

Reply Retweet Favorite

Cue world stop.

Me: I'm done with reading anything about Trump, it's mentally and emotionally draining. Rachel Maddow: I have Trum… https://t.co/EmkiPZ57H7
Simone @SimoneRacanelli

Me: I'm done with reading anything about Trump, it's mentally and emotionally draining. Rachel Maddow: I have Trum… https://t.co/EmkiPZ57H7

Reply Retweet Favorite
"Rachel @maddow is about to spill all the tea on @realDonaldTrump tax returns" Everyone:
Grace Robertson @gracerobertsonn

"Rachel @maddow is about to spill all the tea on @realDonaldTrump tax returns" Everyone:

Reply Retweet Favorite

But then just before Rachel Maddow took the air, the White House thwarted her scoop and released some details from Trump's 2005 tax return: The president paid $38 million in taxes and earned $150 million that year. PLOT TWIST.

ADVERTISEMENT

So by the time The Rachel Maddow Show came on at 9 p.m. ET, Twitter looked like this:

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF

Instead of immediately diving into the exclusive information, however, Maddow meandered through background and analysis. That did not go over well.

Rachel Maddow is the Ryan Seacrest of Breaking News.
Siraj Hashmi @SirajAHashmi

Rachel Maddow is the Ryan Seacrest of Breaking News.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Twitter started roasting the news anchor as the minutes just. Painfully. Crawled. By.

Livestream of #Maddow revealing Trump's taxes
Daniel José Older @djolder

Livestream of #Maddow revealing Trump's taxes

Reply Retweet Favorite

Things started to get a little tense. Just a bit.

More than a million people have signed a petition demanding that Rachel Maddow release Trump's tax returns
Nate Cohn @Nate_Cohn

More than a million people have signed a petition demanding that Rachel Maddow release Trump's tax returns

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
Maddow: "It would be helpful to see his tax returns" me, waiting for her to release them:
Spencer Althouse @SpencerAlthouse

Maddow: "It would be helpful to see his tax returns" me, waiting for her to release them:

Reply Retweet Favorite

Even outlets like the Daily Beast and the Washington Post published the leaked documents before as Maddow continued to hype her story.

WSJ just scooped Maddow 16 minutes into her show https://t.co/EBKHz0sjpk
Evan Siegfried @evansiegfried

WSJ just scooped Maddow 16 minutes into her show https://t.co/EBKHz0sjpk

Reply Retweet Favorite

After 19 minutes without any mention as to what she actually had on Trump, Twitter lost its damn mind.

Live look at Rachel Maddow show
Matt Hohman @Wolflikeme87

Live look at Rachel Maddow show

Reply Retweet Favorite

People wondered if it was a new saga.

Mazel Tov Cocktail @AdamSerwer

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
Rachel Maddow announces she will release Donald Trump’s tax returns as a 10-episode Netflix series.
Sam Adams @SamuelAAdams

Rachel Maddow announces she will release Donald Trump’s tax returns as a 10-episode Netflix series.

Reply Retweet Favorite

...And then she cut to a commercial break. Cue all-out pandemonium:

A commercial break?!??? #Maddow
Jose Antonio Ojeda @ojedasbodega

A commercial break?!??? #Maddow

Reply Retweet Favorite
Waiting on @maddow to finally show us the tax returns like... #rachelmaddow #trump #TaxReturns
Cory @WhoDatNinja1219

Waiting on @maddow to finally show us the tax returns like... #rachelmaddow #trump #TaxReturns

Reply Retweet Favorite

When she finally disclosed the two pages from Trump's 2005 1040 form, they revealed little more than what the president had already released.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Wednesday, Maddow defended her handling of the story, telling the Associated Press that people created their own frenzied expectations. She argued that she never misrepresented what she had and contextualizing before divulging the information was vital to "explain the weight of it and why it is important."

“Because I have information about the president doesn’t mean that it’s necessarily a scandal,” she said. “It doesn’t mean that it’s damning information. If other people leapt to that conclusion without me indicating that it was, that hype is external to what we did.”

Some people have speculated that Maddow was set up by Trump after she explained the documents were left in investigative reporter David Cay Johnston's mailbox, who then gave them to MSNBC.

Trump team leaked these "returns" to Rachel Maddow like...
Graig Salerno @GraigSalerno

Trump team leaked these "returns" to Rachel Maddow like...

Reply Retweet Favorite

Asked for the source of the documents, Johnston said he did not know and suggested it could have been leaked by anyone, including the president himself.

Maddow said the White House didn't foil her scoop by releasing the tax documents early, emphasizing that it was more important to prove her story was accurate.

As for the profuse criticism from viewers and media, some even from her colleagues, Maddow said, “I don’t really care.”

In short. This about sums it up for many viewers:

My sister once told me to come downstairs for lasagna. got there. It was vegetarian lasagna, this is what Rachel Maddow just did to America
Gene Baier @Gbaier43

My sister once told me to come downstairs for lasagna. got there. It was vegetarian lasagna, this is what Rachel Maddow just did to America

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT