A Pregnant Woman Who Was Shot And Charged With The Death Of Her Fetus Will No Longer Be Prosecuted

Prosecutors in Alabama said they will not charge Marshae Jones with manslaughter after she lost her fetus when she was shot during a fight.

Last December, the 28-year-old, who was 5 months pregnant at the time, was involved in an altercation outside a Dollar General store in Pleasant Grove, Alabama, that led to another woman, Ebony Jemison, shooting her in the stomach. The fetus did not survive.

On June 26, a grand jury concluded that Jones intentionally caused the death of her fetus by initiating the fight with Jemison over the unborn baby’s father. That same jury did not charge Jemison, saying the 23-year-old acted in self-defense.

The decision sparked shock and outrage across the US at a time when the fight over reproductive health and abortion access has been intensifying, particularly in the South. Alabama recently enacted the nation’s most restrictive abortion law, though it has yet to take effect and it is being challenged in court.

Like several other conservative states, Alabama defines a fetus as a person at any stage of development, meaning people can face criminal charges for doing anything to endanger a fetus.

Abortion rights activists sprung to action over Jones’ case, saying it highlights an alarming trend of state lawmakers giving fetuses equal or greater rights than the women who carry them.