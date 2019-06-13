Rep. Pramila Jayapal Opens Up About Her Decision To Have An Abortion

"For me, terminating my pregnancy was not an easy choice, but it was my choice," Jayapal said. "That is the single thing that has allowed me to live with the consequences of my decisions. And that is what must be preserved, for every pregnant person."

But the surge of laws seeking to ban and criminalize abortions now sweeping across the south and midwest have sparked many women like Jayapal to share their stories.

She had not previously spoken publicly about it "because it is an intensely personal decision," she wrote.

In a poignant op-ed for the New York Times on Thursday, Rep. Pramila Jayapal detailed her decision to have an abortion years ago, making her the second member of Congress to speak publicly about choosing to have an abortion.

I have never spoken publicly about my abortion. I'm speaking now because of intensified efforts to strip Constitutional rights from pregnant people and to criminalize abortion. I shared my story in an Op-Ed with @nytimes. https://t.co/AjBxRLtBet

The Democrat from Washington wrote about her experience giving birth to a child who should not have survived. Born unexpectedly in India weighing a little over a pound, her "miracle" baby required intensive, constant care. Janak survived, but the pain and stress of taking care of a very sick baby took an incredible toll on Jayapal and her husband, she said.

"I was experiencing postpartum depression, which went undiagnosed for many years," she wrote. "When I finally did seek help from a therapist, she surmised that I also had a form of post-traumatic stress disorder, given everything I had gone through."



She and her husband divorced and she became a single parent while simultaneously building a civil rights organization. Several years later, she remarried and wanted to have more children. However, her doctors warned her that she would most likely have another extremely high-risk pregnancy and her child could suffer.

"I knew that I simply would not be able to go through what I had gone through again," she said.

Despite taking precautions, she became pregnant and eventually came to the 'heartbreaking" decision to have an abortion to ensure the safety of her body and her future child. She emphasized that it had to, and should, be her decision.

In her op-ed, she notes how she felt lucky that she lived in a state that supports pregnant people's right to choose, a network of people, and a supportive doctor.

Millions of people across the country do not have these basic rights that have become luxuries, she noted:

I respect the perspectives of friends of mine who do not believe in abortion and say they would not choose it for themselves. I never try to convince someone that they should share my views on abortion, and I don’t want anyone to try to do that to me. I also do not begrudge lawmakers who are against abortion for themselves; but as elected officials, they must commit to preserving the constitutionally protected right of others to choose. These reproductive choices — especially in situations involving trauma, be it rape or a desperate prognosis for the baby — are deeply private and personal, and should be made only by the pregnant person.

Although Democrats have been vocal about preserving abortion access and decrying conservative lawmaker's efforts to strip services from their states, only one other representative has ever publicly opened up about her own experience. In 2011, California Rep. Jackie Speier shared that she had an abortion at 17 weeks from the floor of the House.



Jayapal's decision to tell her story garnered gratitude and praise from people across social media, thanking her.