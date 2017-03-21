This Man Who Found Swastikas On His House Actually Spray Painted Them Himself, Police Say

Police in upstate New York said a man defaced his own house with swastikas and then said he was the victim of a hate crime.

Andrew King said he was horrified when he walked outside and found two swastikas spray-painted across the front of his home in upstate New York. Turns out, police say, he did it himself.



King, who says he is Jewish, called police Feb. 10 claiming that someone had spray-painted the swastikas on his home overnight.

"I was horrified," he told the Daily Gazette last month, taking a breath before and shaking his head and calling the vandalism "heartbreaking" and "painful."

However, police in Schenectady, New York, said an investigation revealed that King was the actual vandal. The 54-year-old was charged with reporting a fake crime, Sgt. Matthew Dearing told BuzzFeed News.



King pleaded not guilty Tuesday before he was sent to county jail on $500 bail, Dearing added.

Although he claims to be Jewish, King has never successfully converted, Rabbi Matt Cutler of the Congregation Gates of Heaven told BuzzFeed News. Cutler, who said he's known King for more than a decade, added that he is no longer welcome at the local orthodox synagogue due to erratic behavior.

"This has brought a sense of shame to the community," Cutler said. "We knew there was something peculiar about the vandalism."