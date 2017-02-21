This Policeman Tried To Help A Fifth-Grader With Her Math Homework And It Got Tough

Moral of the story: "Please Excuse My Dear Aunt Sally" is still relevant.

Remember fifth-grade math? Yeah... Neither did police Lt. B.J. Gruber, but he still responded to the call of duty when a 10-year-old girl asked for help on Facebook.

Lena Draper had been struggling with the order of operations (PEMDAS), so she reached out to the people she thought could solve the problem — the police department of Marion, Ohio.

At first, she received a standard automated response, but then Gruber replied, “What’s up?”

A tough one, but Gruber nailed it👏

The lieutenant has four kids of his own, ranging in age from a third-grader to a college-student, and is no stranger to homework queries. Math, however, is not his forte.

"My wife usually does the math homework and I take the other stuff because I don't remember how to do it," he told BuzzFeed News.