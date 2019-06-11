Pinterest Has Banned The Influential Anti-Abortion Group Live Action After First Classifying It As Porn

Pinterest said Live Action, which has more than 3.3 million social media followers, was spreading misinformation and conspiracy theories.

BREAKING: @Pinterest has permanently BANNED Live Action from the platform and marked all links to our website as "porn." https://t.co/YjoJcKQExO

Pinterest has permanently banned Live Action, the influential anti-abortion group that published videos claiming Planned Parenthood harvested and sold fetal body parts, for spreading misinformation and conspiracies. On Tuesday morning, Live Action, one of the largest and most prominent voices of the anti-abortion movement with more than 3.3 million followers on social media, tweeted that Pinterest had added its website to a list of "blocked pornography sites," preventing users from pinning links to their boards. Live Action alerted its followers of the block after Project Veritas, a right-wing group known for making undercover videos, published an interview with a Pinterest whistleblower, who provided copies of internal conversations and documents allegedly showing that the social media company had purposely stifled Live Action and another conservative group by placing them on a porn site list.

"Pinterest received an appeal and doubled down, keeping 'http://LiveAction.org' on their pornography blocked list," tweeted Alison Centofante, Live Action's director of external affairs. "It appears Live Action is the only pro-life group on this list, at this time."

BREAKING NEWS: @Pinterest appears to have intentionally added "https://t.co/WLqSFeV3cL" to a list of blocked pornography sites. https://t.co/AluDa9WTIQ

Shortly after, Centofante said Pinterest permanently suspended the group for spreading "harmful misinformation, [which] includes medical misinformation and conspiracies that turn individuals and facilities into targets for harassment or violence," according to a letter from the social media company.

"We received a permanent ban without notice or previous contact from Pinterest, and they have not given us any clarification apart from our ban notice claiming that our content causes 'immediate and detrimental effects on [a Pinterest user's] health or on public safety,'" a Live Action spokesperson told BuzzFeed News. It wasn't clear what posts specifically triggered the ban, but in its explanation to Live Action and BuzzFeed News, Pinterest said the group was suspended for "misinformation related to conspiracies and anti-vaccination advice, and not porn." "Sometimes our internal tools have legacy names for the technology that enforces some of our policies," a spokesperson for the company said. "This technology was named years ago to combat porn, and has since expanded to a variety of content despite retaining its original internal name. We are updating our internal labeling to make this clear."

@AM_Colleen @LilaGraceRose @LiveAction @Pinterest I just tried pinning a Live Action link on Pinterest and my action was blocked