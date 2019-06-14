Phoenix Police Threatened To Shoot A Black Man And Got Physical With His Pregnant Fiancée Over A Missing Toy

"Im gonna shoot you in your fucking face," one officer shouts at the father.

Twitter

Phoenix police officers are being investigated after cell phone videos captured them threatening to shoot a 22-year-old black man while screaming and getting rough with his pregnant fiancée and two young children.

In the footage, one officer can be heard yelling, "You're going to fucking get shot!" while others wave their guns at and grab one of the couple's young children.

The videos sparked outrage in the community and on social media, and prompted the family to file a $10-million claim against the police department this week.

On May 29, Dravon Ames, Iesha Harper, and their two children, 1-year-old London Drake and 4-year-old Island Drake, were driving to a babysitter after shopping at a Dollar General when a police car pulled them over, according to a complaint filed by the family's attorney, former Arizona Attorney General Tom Horne. The officers were responding to a shoplifting report, the department said in a statement on Facebook. The parents say their daughter walked out of the store carrying a doll, which they did not realize until they were in the car. A few minutes later, a police car pulled up behind them, without lights or a siren, before two officers jumped out with guns and started yelling at the family. According to the complaint, one officer focused on Ames, pulling the door open and yanking the 22-year-old from his car while shouting repeatedly to put his hands up and screaming, "I'm going to put a cap in your ass." Several residents in the apartment complex recorded the encounter on their cell phones, which show one officer pressing Ames into the ground, handcuffing him, and then yanking him off the pavement, pushing him against the back of the car, and then kicking his leg so he collapses. More officers also arrive on the scene. "If I tell you to do something, you fucking do it," the officer shouts in Ames' ear while he is handcuffed. “Yes, sir,” he replies, while trying to explain that he had been complying. "I am! I'm sorry." Ames' attorney claims that the officer punched the father "very hard in the back of the head" for no reason. In video footage, the officer continues to yell that Ames is not complying, and one officer can be heard screaming, "You're going to fucking get shot."

"My hands are up! My hands are up!" 22yo Dravon Ames says as a Phoenix police officer yells to "get your fucking hands up." The same officer later says "You're gonna fucking get shot!" Ames says the officers stopped him after his child walked out of a Dollar Store with a doll.

Meanwhile, another officer approaches the red SUV and screams at Harper, who is sitting in the backseat with her two children, to "get your fucking hands up." A third officer then runs into the video frame, gun drawn, and yells, "Get out of the fucking car!"

The mother responds in tears that she is trying, but that she is holding her baby and pregnant and the "door won't open." "I didn't do anything, I didn't do anything!" she tells the officers. She and her two children exit the car and, according to the complaint, an officer grabs her and her 1-year-old around their necks and tries to "take the baby out of the mother's hand." "He told her to put the baby on the ground, which she was unwilling to do because the baby could not walk, and the ground consisted of hot pavement," Horne said. "The first officer pulled the baby by the arm to get her away from the mother, which injured her arm...Island has been having nightmares and wetting her bed..." One video shows the hysterical mother handing over her baby to a resident as the police officer grabs and handcuffs her. At one point, an officer shouted at her, "I could have shot you in front of your fucking kids." "It was just a very scary situation I never thought I'd be in," Harper told ABC 15. "Traumatizing for me and my daughters." The police department said on Facebook that it is investigating the incident. The officer who kicked Ames' leg is “on a non-enforcement assignment right now," but the department would not elaborate if officials had taken disciplinary action against any of the other officers, nor would they identify anyone involved. "The Phoenix Police Department takes all allegations of misconduct seriously and for this reason, this incident is currently being investigated by the Professional Standards Bureau," police Sgt. Tommy Thompson said in a statement.

The cell phone videos of the incident went viral, sparking outrage and demands that the department take immediate action. Many on social media questioned why officers would lash out and wave guns at a woman and her children, calling the conduct "disgusting" and "insane." They also questioned the officer's emotional health.

Hey, @phoenixpolice: This poorly-trained, high-strung, emotional nuclear bomb was on the edge of turning this traumatic incident into something much worse. He is a menace to the public and you need to fire him NOW. https://t.co/zmYzxhfJJK

This is everything that's wrong with #LawEnforcement today. My #LD29 #Maryvale community deserves better than this type of inexcusable and unjustifiable rage and abuse of power from the @phoenixpolice. @PHXDistrict5 @PhxDistrict8 https://t.co/VXj0myV1Qo