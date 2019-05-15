California's Largest Utility Caused The State's Deadliest And Most Destructive Wildfire, Officials Say

Fire officials have determined that California's largest utility, Pacific Gas & Electric, is responsible for sparking the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in state history.

Six months after the Camp fire tore through Butte County in Northern California, nearly leveling the town of Paradise, Cal Fire investigators confirmed Wednesday, "after a very meticulous and thorough investigation," what had all but been conceded: PG&E electrical transmission lines in the nearby community of Pulga sparked the blaze.

In February, PG&E acknowledged that it believed its equipment "will be determined to be an ignition point" for the blaze, which killed 85 people, torched 153,000 acres, and destroyed more than 18,000 homes, businesses, and other buildings. Three firefighters were also injured.

The company said in a statement Wednesday night that it accepted Cal Fire's determination and remains focused on supporting survivors through the recovery and rebuilding process.

State fire investigators have already determined that PG&E's equipment has started about 17 wildfires, some of which were deadly, over the past few years.

The beleaguered utility, which has declared bankruptcy because of the massive, mounting costs from wildfires, has been bolstering its fire prevention and protection programs over the past year. Last October, the company announced that it would preemptively shut off power to thousands of residents when fire conditions worsen, calling it "a new normal." PG&E has also pledged about $100 million toward helping fire-ravaged communities recover.

On the morning of Nov. 8, bone-dry vegetation, strong winds, and warm weather propelled the Camp fire into neighboring towns so fast that first responders and firefighters barely had time to react. Residents were forced to abandon cars and flee on foot as flames consumed the roads behind them.

"The cause of the second fire was determined to be vegetation into electrical distribution lines owned and operated by PG&E," Cal Fire said in a news release Wednesday. "This fire was consumed by the original fire which started earlier near Pulga."

However, PG&E contends that it has not been able to determine whether it was also responsible for that second blaze, as Cal Fire said, and has not yet seen the final report.