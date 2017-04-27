BuzzFeed News

People Are Trolling Trump's New Anti-Immigrant Hotline With Reports Of Space Aliens And The Government Is Not Amused

People Are Trolling Trump's New Anti-Immigrant Hotline With Reports Of Space Aliens And The Government Is Not Amused

"There are certainly more constructive ways to make one’s opinions heard," the immigration agency said.

By Brianna Sacks

Brianna Sacks

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on April 26, 2017, at 11:30 p.m. ET

On Wednesday, the Trump administration launched a new office called the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement Office (VOICE), to assist victims of crimes committed by undocumented immigrants as part of the president's executive order to curtail illegal immigration.

Carolyn Kaster / AP

As part of VOICE, immigration officials also established a hotline where "people impacted by crimes committed by illegal aliens" could receive support.

Susan Walsh / AP

The hotline, however, is not intended for reporting crimes.

Critics say the initiative unfairly targets and instills fear in nonwhite immigrants and condones racism. And it did not take long for people to realize this new "criminal alien" crackdown campaign on #AlienDay. So naturally...

Wouldn't it be a shame if millions of people called this hotline to report their encounters with aliens of the UFO-… https://t.co/IjouEnR5hv
Alexander McCoy @AlexanderMcCoy4

Wouldn't it be a shame if millions of people called this hotline to report their encounters with aliens of the UFO-… https://t.co/IjouEnR5hv

...the internet, obviously, heeded the call. People started sharing the hotline's number, telling others to call and report how they've been victimized by space aliens.

1-855-48-VOICE I plan on calling every day to report how badly these green aliens from outer space are treating me. How about you?
Jean Bonifacio @Jeaniebonotex

1-855-48-VOICE I plan on calling every day to report how badly these green aliens from outer space are treating me. How about you?

In case you want to share your X-Files fan fiction with DHS... 1-855-48-VOICE https://t.co/o0LUR6GCCS
Parker Molloy @ParkerMolloy

In case you want to share your X-Files fan fiction with DHS... 1-855-48-VOICE https://t.co/o0LUR6GCCS

If any of you need to report space aliens to our government, please call their hotline: 1-855-48-VOICE. Here are so… https://t.co/o6RcozchQb
Steven Santos @stevensantos

If any of you need to report space aliens to our government, please call their hotline: 1-855-48-VOICE. Here are so… https://t.co/o6RcozchQb

Don't forget about those at-large Muggles.

O k twitter, new item for your task list Call 1-855-48-VOICE RIGHT. NOW. Report any at-large muggle-borns you see… https://t.co/MxLQp4lvyZ
Ryan Andrew Clarke @RyanAClarke

O k twitter, new item for your task list Call 1-855-48-VOICE RIGHT. NOW. Report any at-large muggle-borns you see… https://t.co/MxLQp4lvyZ

Or Superman or Big Foot.

Twitter
Don't forget to call 1-855-48-VOICE &amp; let them know if you've seen the illegal alien Sasquatch (aka Big Foot), on t… https://t.co/5PP9OzRe34
Jordan @_Jordan_J_

Don't forget to call 1-855-48-VOICE &amp; let them know if you've seen the illegal alien Sasquatch (aka Big Foot), on t… https://t.co/5PP9OzRe34

Others said they were calling to report an illegal alien who was impersonating the president.

somebody call 1-855-48-VOICE, an orange colored, toupee wearing alien in a bathrobe has been spotted at 1600 Pensylvania Ave 👽 #AlienDay
modrax @modrax

somebody call 1-855-48-VOICE, an orange colored, toupee wearing alien in a bathrobe has been spotted at 1600 Pensylvania Ave 👽 #AlienDay

Alexander McCoy, a Marine Corps veteran, told BuzzFeed News he called the hotline Wednesday afternoon to report that he had been abducted by a UFO. He said he was on hold for about 20 minutes before speaking with someone, who asked him if he "was calling to report a crime committed by an illegal alien."

BuzzFeed News

When asked what the crime was, McCoy said the operator didn't really get the joke.

BuzzFeed News
McCoy, a member of the activist group Common Defense, said he came up with the idea to troll VOICE because he noticed #AlienDay was trending on Twitter and thought it might "be a catchy way to fight back against the Trump administration's use of bigoted language and racist stereotypes of criminality."

"I think it's powerful to see the response there's been. I think there are a lot of people who have been searching for something they can do to speak out, and I'm glad that so many people are showing solidarity with the immigrant community," he said.

Another caller, Lisa P., told BuzzFeed News she dialed the hotline to report being victimized by first lady Melania Trump. It also did not go over so well.

Twitter

"The guy I spoke to kind of cut me off and asked if I was calling about the first lady and I said, 'How did you guess?' and he hung up on me," she said.

Like McCoy, people said they were on hold for sometime before getting through.

@AlexanderMcCoy4 @ALT_uscis Just tried to call to report the theft of my tractor by space cadets -- on hold for 8 m… https://t.co/JTJhY3OvJi
dpolar @dpolar1

@AlexanderMcCoy4 @ALT_uscis Just tried to call to report the theft of my tractor by space cadets -- on hold for 8 m… https://t.co/JTJhY3OvJi

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials told BuzzFeed News the hotlines were "tied up by hoax callers."

"There are certainly more constructive ways to make one’s opinions heard than to prevent legitimate victims of crime from receiving the information and resources they seek because the lines are tied up by hoax callers," an ICE spokesperson said.

"We will adjust resources, if necessary, to ensure that the victims for whom this office and hotline is intended get the info and resources they need."

So next time something like this happens, you know who to call.

Giphy
