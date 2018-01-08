This Dad Sets Up Hilarious Photo Shoots For Himself, And The Reason Why Will Warm Your Heart

This is John Wolfe outside his home in Albany, New York. According to his 23-year-old daughter, Mallory, he loves to joke around and goof off — especially when it's absolutely freezing outside and he needs to find a way to entertain himself.

So when a massive winter storm known as a "bomb cyclone" hit the area — followed by near-record low temperatures — Wolfe decided to set up a "hot tacos" stand outside, posing behind it in a tank top while his wife took pictures.

"I love seeing the expression of plow guys when they drive by," he added. "I just love entertaining myself and whoever else wants to watch. It happens at my house every day."

"Defying winter has become a common theme over here," Wolfe told BuzzFeed News on Sunday. "Everyone is inside staring at their phones and it drives me crazy.

Amused by her dad's latest stunt, Wolfe's daughter posted the photo of him to Reddit, where it quickly went viral thanks to the sheer "dadness" of his uniform, and the fact that he looks like he could crush a house.

Hundreds of people commented, calling him "awesome" and "#dadgoals." They asked Mallory for more photos of her dad doing "weird things."

Mallory also noted that while her dad has always been open and affable, he did not start showing his silly side until he became sober in 2013.

"He started doing these hilarious photo shoots after quitting drinking," she told BuzzFeed News. "He’s a recovering alcoholic who turned to humoring himself and now that's his new normal."

Wolfe, a former political speechwriter, said that he drank every day "around the clock" for 25 years, including the decade he worked as chief speechwriter for then-New York governor George Pataki, and while raising his two children after his marriage to their mother ended in divorce in 2005.

"My kids saw the effects of my drinking," he said. "Before I went to rehab, it got so bad that I was in the ICU at the hospital. I was going to die. My kids saw me like that and I know they have to deal with the trauma of seeing their dad almost die."

Wolfe, who is now writing another book about his path to sobriety, said that after several failed attempts to stop drinking "there was no reason to believe I could stay sober." But after a year, he and his children began to "develop the confidence that I could do this."

And once he was sober, the photo shoots started.